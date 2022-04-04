Disney + premieres in April 2022: all series and movies
Disney+ has presented us with all the news for the month of April. In its news, the catalog of the streaming portal has informed us of the arrival of death on the nilethe film that premiered recently on the big screen and that is a new adaptation of Christie Agatha from the hand of Kenneth Brangh with stars like Gal Gadot or Armie Hammer.
But along with this high-flying film, a good number of documentaries and specials, we also have The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmeswith amanda seyfried in the role of the founder of TheranosElizabeth Holmes. It is the television adaptation of the story of a technology company that promised, with a drop of blood, to end all imaginable diseases. They also arrive Nate’s dream and the series of IceAge.
All the movies, series and documentaries that premiere in April 2022 on Disney +
April 1st
- Nate’s dream
- Quills
- A perfect plan
- The reason I jump
6 of April
- Wow, Sam.
- Alternative Therapy
- Cloak and dagger T1-T2
- me and the world s1, s2, s6
- Bluey T1-T2
- death on the nile
- Africa’s Deadliest Predators T5-T6
- Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls S6
April 8
- being the queen
- sex appeal
- the call of the wild
- brubaker
- phenomenon
April 13th
- Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat
- the ignorant angels
- New York Police
- blessed patience
- Fancy Nancy S1-S2
- Remote Survival T1
- Illegal trafficking with Mariana Van Zeller T1
April 14th
April 15
- Fresh
- Noah
- forever friends
- maximum anxiety
April 20th
- The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes
- Perfect Harmony
- the last man on earth
- Gigantosaurus T1
- DuckTales S2
- Hacking the System T1
- Cadernos da Filipa
- O da Joana
April, the 21st
- captivating the audience
April 22
- Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon
- My Big Little Farm: The Return
- Polar Bear: How it was done
- Le Mans 66
- The devil’s lawyer
- A madman on the loose in Hollywood
- polar bear
April 27
- Sketchbook: How to start drawing
- Ridley Road
- Kuzco: An Emperor at School S1-S2
- The Big Leap: The Great Leap
- Grand Hotel
- sand promises
- Drain the oceans T3
April 29
- Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring
- earthquake in nepal
- crush
- to any other place
- The hate you give