Disney + premieres in April 2022: all series and movies

Disney+ has presented us with all the news for the month of April. In its news, the catalog of the streaming portal has informed us of the arrival of death on the nilethe film that premiered recently on the big screen and that is a new adaptation of Christie Agatha from the hand of Kenneth Brangh with stars like Gal Gadot or Armie Hammer.

But along with this high-flying film, a good number of documentaries and specials, we also have The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmeswith amanda seyfried in the role of the founder of TheranosElizabeth Holmes. It is the television adaptation of the story of a technology company that promised, with a drop of blood, to end all imaginable diseases. They also arrive Nate’s dream and the series of IceAge.

All the movies, series and documentaries that premiere in April 2022 on Disney +

April 1st

Nate’s dream

Quills

A perfect plan

The reason I jump

6 of April

Wow, Sam.

Alternative Therapy

Cloak and dagger T1-T2

me and the world s1, s2, s6

Bluey T1-T2

death on the nile

Africa’s Deadliest Predators T5-T6

Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls S6

April 8

being the queen

sex appeal

the call of the wild

brubaker

phenomenon

April 13th

Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat

the ignorant angels

New York Police

blessed patience

Fancy Nancy S1-S2

Remote Survival T1

Illegal trafficking with Mariana Van Zeller T1

April 14th

April 15

Fresh

Noah

forever friends

maximum anxiety

April 20th

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Perfect Harmony

the last man on earth

Gigantosaurus T1

DuckTales S2

Hacking the System T1

Cadernos da Filipa

O da Joana

April, the 21st

captivating the audience

April 22

Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon

My Big Little Farm: The Return

Polar Bear: How it was done

Le Mans 66

The devil’s lawyer

A madman on the loose in Hollywood

polar bear

April 27

Sketchbook: How to start drawing

Ridley Road

Kuzco: An Emperor at School S1-S2

The Big Leap: The Great Leap

Grand Hotel

sand promises

Drain the oceans T3

April 29

Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring

earthquake in nepal

crush

to any other place

The hate you give



