Entertainment

Disney + premieres in April 2022: all series and movies

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Disney+ has presented us with all the news for the month of April. In its news, the catalog of the streaming portal has informed us of the arrival of death on the nilethe film that premiered recently on the big screen and that is a new adaptation of Christie Agatha from the hand of Kenneth Brangh with stars like Gal Gadot or Armie Hammer.

But along with this high-flying film, a good number of documentaries and specials, we also have The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmeswith amanda seyfried in the role of the founder of TheranosElizabeth Holmes. It is the television adaptation of the story of a technology company that promised, with a drop of blood, to end all imaginable diseases. They also arrive Nate’s dream and the series of IceAge.

All the movies, series and documentaries that premiere in April 2022 on Disney +

April 1st

  • Nate’s dream
  • Quills
  • A perfect plan
  • The reason I jump

6 of April

  • Wow, Sam.
  • Alternative Therapy
  • Cloak and dagger T1-T2
  • me and the world s1, s2, s6
  • Bluey T1-T2
  • death on the nile
  • Africa’s Deadliest Predators T5-T6
  • Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls S6

April 8

  • being the queen
  • sex appeal
  • the call of the wild
  • brubaker
  • phenomenon

April 13th

  • Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat
  • the ignorant angels
  • New York Police
  • blessed patience
  • Fancy Nancy S1-S2
  • Remote Survival T1
  • Illegal trafficking with Mariana Van Zeller T1

April 14th

April 15

  • Fresh
  • Noah
  • forever friends
  • maximum anxiety

April 20th

  • The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes
  • Perfect Harmony
  • the last man on earth
  • Gigantosaurus T1
  • DuckTales S2
  • Hacking the System T1
  • Cadernos da Filipa
  • O da Joana

April, the 21st

  • captivating the audience

April 22

  • Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon
  • My Big Little Farm: The Return
  • Polar Bear: How it was done
  • Le Mans 66
  • The devil’s lawyer
  • A madman on the loose in Hollywood
  • polar bear

April 27

  • Sketchbook: How to start drawing
  • Ridley Road
  • Kuzco: An Emperor at School S1-S2
  • The Big Leap: The Great Leap
  • Grand Hotel
  • sand promises
  • Drain the oceans T3

April 29

  • Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring
  • earthquake in nepal
  • crush
  • to any other place
  • The hate you give


Alberto Gonzalez

Source link

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

On Women’s Day, Emma Watson reflects on her career

8 mins ago

Haley Lu Richardson Opens Up About Missing Out On Batgirl Role

19 mins ago

Grettell Valdez will undergo chemotherapy after amputation of her finger due to cancer

29 mins ago

HBO Ranking: these are the favorite films of the Chilean public

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button