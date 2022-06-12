Disney + premieres: The series and movies that arrive in the week of June 13 to 19 – News series

Season 3 of ‘With love, Victor’ and ‘Mars’ are some of the titles that are incorporated into the catalog of the ‘streaming’ platform of the House of Mickey Mouse.

June continues on Disney + loaded with movie and series premieres. The Mickey Mouse House streaming platform incorporates the third season of With love, Victorthe new fiction it was always me and the first three installments of the anthology series american crime story.

As for movies, if you are a fan of science fiction you cannot miss Mars, the film by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon in the skin of an astronaut abandoned on the red planet. The drama margaret It also premieres on the platform, as well as the film based on a true story of two brothers who ended up being NBA players: Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story.

Next, check out the premieres of movies and series on Disney + this week:

SERIES

With love, Victor – Season 3

season 3 of With love, Victor comes to Disney+. Inspired by the movie With love, Simon; the fiction follows Victor in his moral and sexual self-discovery and the challenges that this brings in his house and in his high school. Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson and Anthony Turpel complete the main cast of the fiction, created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Premiere: June, 15.

it was always me

Created by Carmen Lopez-Areal, it was always me is a musical series of romances and adventures that has Lupe as protagonist. This 21-year-old Mexican girl is about to change her life when she discovers that her father has died. She travels to Cartagena to attend her funeral, but she realizes that nothing is what it seems and that she will have to work hard to find a place in her family. One of her first steps is to sign up for a music contest. Karol Sevilla, Christian Tappan and Pipe Bueno complete the main cast.

Premiere: June, 15.

american crime story – Seasons 1-3

With Ryan Murphy among its creators, american crime story is an anthology series that follows different and mediatic crimes and scandals of our history. The first three seasons of fiction arrive at Disney + this month. The first follows the OJ Simpson case, the second the murder of Gianni Versace and the third the scandal Clinton–Lewinsky.

Premiere: June, 15.

Treason – Season 1

Big Hero 6: The Series – Season 3

FILMS

Mars

The Ares 3 crew is forced to leave Mars by a dangerous storm, but the astronaut Mark Watney is trapped on the red planet. He must now use his knowledge of botany and mechanical engineering to survive until they come to rescue him. Marsdirected by Ridley Scottis starring Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig. The film earned seven Oscar nominations, but went home empty-handed.

Premiere: June 17.

margaret

Kenneth Lonergan directs margaretstarring Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron and Mark Ruffalo. Lisa is a 17-year-old girl who becomes a witness to the death of a woman who is hit by a bus. The protagonist feels guilty because she distracted the driver by causing him to run the red light. Lisa lives obsessed with what happened, trying to determine if it was really an accident or not.

Premiere: June 17.

Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story

After emigrating to Greece, Vera Y Charles Antetokoummpo they lived day to day taking care of their children without knowing if they were going to be deported. While they made a living selling products to tourists, their children took the opportunity to play basketball with a local youth team. Demonstrating their aptitude for this sport, they managed to reach the NBA to change your life and that of your family.

Directed by Akin Omotoso Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story brings the true story of this clan to Disney+. Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, and Manish Dayal lead the main cast.

Premiere: June, 15.

