Disney+ Premieres: This week a new ‘Dahmer’ with Jessica Biel and a comic version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

The Mickey Mouse House streaming platform adds new titles to its catalog.

After the success of Dahmer on Netflix, now it’s up to Disney + to try its luck with the ‘true crime’. If Evan Peters has become one of the protagonists of recent weeks with the fiction in which he brings the murderer to life Jeffrey Dahmer, now it could be Jessica Biel the new talk. The actress gives life to the protagonist of Candya five-episode miniseries that tells the story of Candy Montgomerya housewife from the 80s who committed a crime.

Another of the titles added to its catalog by the streaming platform of the House of Mickey Mouse is Rosaline. The comedy, starring Kaitlyn Dever, tells the story Romeo and Juliet in a comedic tone and through Rosalina, Julieta’s cousin.

Next, Check all the premieres of the week on Disney +:

SERIES

Candy







Candy Montgomery She is an exemplary mother and housewife. She has done everything to perfection: she has a good husband, two children and a good house. However, when she makes a terrible discovery about her life, the consequences are deadly. Candy is a Disney+ miniseries in which, through five episodestells the true story of Candy Montgomerya woman who committed a crime in the 80s. Jessica Biel stars in the fiction, of which she is also a producer, along with Melanie Lynskey and Pablo Schreiber.

Premiere: October 12 °.

FILMS

Rosaline





Everybody knows the story Romeo and Julietbut the Mickey Mouse House streaming platform wants to tell it differently. Rosaline is a film directed by Karen Maine and starring kaitlyn deverIsabela Merced and Kyle Allen that narrates the famous romance in a comedic tone and through the character that gives the film its title: the Juliet’s cousin. The film begins when Romeo falls in love with the protagonist, but the latter discovers that he is now after Juliet. Rosalina creates a plan: separate them and get the boy back from her.

Premiere: October 14th.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter