Disney presents the remake of ‘Snow White’ with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen

Jewish Link.- Disney unveiled some of its upcoming movies on Saturday, including a live-action remake of the 1937 classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” with Israeli superstar Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, reported The Times of Israel.

The Israeli superstar describes the role in the live-action remake of the 1937 classic as “very different” from anything he’s done before, adding that “getting under his skin was lovely.”

The preview took place at D23Expo in California and the film will be released next year.

You may also be interested

Based on a 19th century Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the story features Snow Whitea princess who lost her parents when she was a child and is raised by the Evil queenwho is obsessed with her own beauty and constantly fears that her stepdaughter will outshine her.

The movie of Disney from 1937 was the first animated film the company made.

Some 85 years later, Gadot will play the character of Evil queen in the company’s new feature, alongside West Side Story star, Rachel ZeglerWhat Snow White.

In an interview with the entertainment news site Deadline Hollywood, Gadot he described the role as “very different” from anything he had done before.

“I’m used to playing the other end of where the heart should be,” she said, describing the queen’s character as an “iconic villain” and adding that “getting under her skin was delicious.”

Zegler said that adapting the classic tale to the 21st century was “an honor” and that the film is about Snow White “finding a sense of will to be able to be a just ruler and a wonderful queen.”

The adaptation will feature original songs from the Oscar-winning duo La La Land by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a new lead male character named Jonathan, played by Tony winner Andrew Burnap, according to dead line. Marc Platt produces the film.

Gadot rose to fame in the role of wonder-woman in the 2017 Warner Bros. adaptation of the DC Comics story. Her first appearance in international cinema was in “Fast & Furious” (2009), where she played the character of Gisele Yashar.

And while she may be considered the first Israeli actress to gain a significant foothold in Hollywood in recent years, others are quickly following suit.

The actress Shira Haasbest known internationally for her role in the Netflix miniseries “Unorthodox”, will play an Israeli superheroine in the next film of “Captain America”, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was announced on Sunday. The premiere of the film is scheduled for May 2024.

Authorized reproduction with the following mention: @EnlaceJudio

Related