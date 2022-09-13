Disney presents the remake of “Snow White” with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen

The Israeli superstar will play one of the most iconic villains in world cinema.

Disney presented some of its upcoming releases. Between the movies, a live-action version of the 1937 classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was released.. Israeli superstar Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen.

The preview took place at the D23Expo in California and the film will be released in 2023.

This feature film was the first Disney made as an animated film in 1937 and, 85 years later, Gadot will play the character of the Evil Queen with Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

In an interview with the entertainment news site Deadline Hollywood, Gadot described the role as “very different” from anything she had done before. “I’m used to playing the other end of where the heart should be”he said, describing the character of the queen as a “iconic villain” and added that “getting under her skin was so lovely”.

For his part, Zegler said that adapting the classic tale to the 21st century was “an honor” and that the film is about Snow White. “finding a sense of agency to be able to be a just ruler and a wonderful queen”. The adaptation will feature original songs from the Oscar-winning duo La La Land of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. And also a new male lead character named Jonathan, played by Tony winner Andrew Burnap, according to Deadline.