Disney: Price List 2022

Disney presents its film programming for 2022: a list full of expected titles and surprises, from animated films to Marvel films, from the new works by Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg, to the prequel to Kingsman – Secret Service.

2022 is upon us e Disney the expectation for the coming months increases by presenting its list for the new year: a year that promises to be full of titles that we have been waiting for for a long time and that we can’t wait to be able to admire on the screen. In this new film programming we find some of the most anticipated titles signed by directors such as Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro, the Marvel Doctor Strange films in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, animated films such as Red and Lightyer – La real Buzz story and more. Want to know more about the upcoming Disney movies in the new year? here is the price list of 2022.

Dinsey focuses on great directors

Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett star in The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

In its new list, Disney gives space to the cinema signed by the biggest international names. The film production house of the Rat has in fact announced that it will conclude 2021 with West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, transposition of the homonymous musical by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents. The film, which will be released on December 23, stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, respectively as Tony and Maria. On January 27 it will be the turn of Guillermo del Toro, with his The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, adaptation of the 1946 novel written by William Lindsay Gresham which boasts a stellar cast consisting of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn.

The inevitable Marvel titles

Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth in an image from the first teaser

Marvel’s films could not be missing from the Disney film programming for 2022. Sam Raimi leads to the cinema Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, second chapter of the saga dedicated to the Sorcerer Supreme played by Benedict Cumberbatch to be released on May 4th. Instead, we will have to wait until July 6 for the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Thor: Love and Thunder, a film directed by Taika Waititi which stars Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder.

Animated films

Red: a scene from the animated film

As always, animated films are the masters at Disney and the 2022 list is certainly no exception. On March 10, let’s get ready to meet Mei Lee, a cheerful and slightly clumsy girl protagonist of Red, a feature film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and directed by Domee Shi. What is special about Mei? Transform into a huge red panda when he gets too excited or agitated. After a long wait, May 25 is preparing to make its debut too Bob’s Burger – The movie, animated musical comedy based on the homonymous television series created by Loren Bouchard, who is here a screenwriter, producer and director. Finally, let’s get ready to go into infinity and beyond with Lightyear – The true story of Buzz, a journey to discover the legendary Space Ranger to which the Toy Story toy of the same name is inspired.

Action, mystery and … scandals

The King’s Man – The origins, a close-up of Ralph Fiennes

Disney’s 2022 promises to be full of titles capable of keeping viewers glued to the screen. January 5th arrives The King’s Man – The origins, third chapter of the film saga based on the comic book The Secret Service and centered around the independent intelligence agency known as Kingsman. Tammy Faye’s eyes, to be released on February 3, instead takes us to 1980s America, in the world of Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), a pair of television predictors who have become entangled in a dense web of fraud and conspiracy. Finally, Kenneth Branagh plays the role of the famous investigator born from the pen of Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Nile, a sequel to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Expresss, which is scheduled for release on February 10.

