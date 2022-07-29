Disney quiz: impossible to answer these 9 questions about the studio’s films! – Cinema news

As 2019’s The Lion King has just joined the Disney+ catalog, we’re testing your knowledge of live-action remakes of Mickey’s House classics.

The 2010 decade was rich in live-action remakes of Disney animated classics! Many fairytale princesses associated with the studio have thus come to life in the flesh on the screen, such as Cinderella (Lily James), Belle (Emma Watson), Jasmine (Naomi Scott) or even Mulan (Liu Yifei).

The star animals of the cartoons of our childhood are not left out either since Lady and the Tramp, The Jungle Book or The Lion King have had the right to photorealistic versions. Directed by Jon Favreau, the last two present animals made using 3D animation, more real than life.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Lion King of 2019 on Disney+ this Friday, July 29, prove to us that you have seen all the live adaptations of the classics of the studio!

If you are a fan of all these live-action remakes of Disney cartoons, know that the entertainment giant does not intend to stop there! The live version of Pinocchio directed by Robert Zemeckis with Tom Hanks as Geppetto is coming soon to Disney+: September 8, 2022.

Will follow Peter Pan and Wendy with Jude Law as Captain Hook, The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey in the skin of Ariel or even Snow White with Rachel Zegler in the role of the heroine with a porcelain complexion and an adaptation of Hercules by Guy Ritchie. Sequels to The Jungle Book, Aladdin and Cruella have also been announced, as well as a Lion King prequel by Barry Jenkins. An entire program !

The Pinocchio trailer: