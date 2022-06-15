Disney+ Releases Trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Series Season 2

The first season of the series Only murders in the building surprised everyone with its mix of thriller, comedy and action. Now Disney+ has announced that will exclusively premiere the first two episodes of the second season on Tuesday, June 28 within the Star brand. In addition, it has just released the new trailer for the second season.

The Serie Only murders in the building it is a play by creators and screenwriters Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman are the executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Usand Jess Rosenthal.

What will happen in Season 2 of Only murders in the building?

In the first season we saw three neighbors who did not know each other before this moment and who lived in an exclusive apartment building on the Upper West Side unintentionally become involved in a murder investigation. These three neighbors Charles, Oliver and Mabel are played by actors Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The three of them love crime-solving podcasts and decide to investigate on their own what has happened and narrate it on their own podcast.

At the end of the first season we saw that Bunny Folger the president of the Arconia neighborhood council had died. The three neighbors Charles, Oliver and Mabel are forced to investigate again who has been the murderer of the president of the neighborhood council.

The problem is that the three neighbors will have to overcome three unfortunate complications. As the Disney+ synopsis explains: “The trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, this being the subject of a competing podcast, and they also have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who believe they are them. those who committed the murder.”

Continuity in the distribution

Actors Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as protagonists in season 2. Actress Cara Delevingne will join the second season playing an art world insider and Mabel’s love interest.

In addition, they will be in the cast again Aaron Dominguez as Oscar, Mabel’s friend, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, Jackie Hoffman and James Caverly. Even among the guest stars are Tina Fey, Michael Rapaport, Nathan Lane, Amy Schumer, Amy Ryan and Shirley MacLaine, among others.