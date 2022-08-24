Disney removed a movie from its catalog for this reason

The streaming platform, Disney + removed a production from its catalog without notifying users and they were furious.

Bad news for users Disney+. The streaming platform removed from its catalog one of the highest-grossing productions in history. Subscribers soon exploded on social media, but why did the Walt Disney Company make this decision?

The platform’s decision

Mickey Mouse’s company decided to remove Avatar from its catalog. Avatar appeared on the streaming service after Disney’s acquisition of Fox, with many deciding to watch James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster before the sequel, due out in December.

The reason? The film will be available at theaters from September 22 in Latin America, in an event that will be for a limited time, since it can only be seen for a few weeks. And, in addition, there is a novelty, since now there will be an improved version in 4K so that fans remember what the world of Pandora was like and enjoy it like never before, with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Written and directed by James Cameron, Avatar is starring Sam Worthington What jake sully, Zoe Saldana What Neytiri, Stephen Lang like the colonel Miles Quaritch, Michelle Rodriguez What Trudy Chacon Y Sigourney Weaver as the Dr Grace Augustine.

While Avatar: the way of water, will be released on December 16, 2022 worldwide; it was indicated that there will be three more deliveries. Avatar 3, whose premiere is planned for December 20, 2024; Y Avatar 4 Y Avatar 5 which are expected to hit theaters in December 2026 and 2028, respectively.