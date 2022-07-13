Disney+ renews Only Murders in the Building for a third season

MADRID, July 12. (CultureLeisure) –

fans of Only murders in the building are in luck. with his second season still on air Disney+with a new chapter every tuesday, the comic intrigue fiction starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez renew for a third installment.

Behind the critical and public success of the first two seasons new mysteries will await the trio of amateur investigators in a third installment already announced by the streaming service.

The second season, which features the additions of Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport, and Amy Schumerpicks up the story from the end of the first installment, with the shocking death of the president of the Arconia neighborhood council, Bunny Folger.





A) Yes, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are forced to unmask the real killer. However, unfortunate complications arise: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s murderthis being the central theme of a competing podcast and, in addition, they have to deal with a group of New York residents who believe they are the ones who committed the murder.

Only murders in the building is the work of the creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffmann (Grace and Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffmann are the executive producers along with Martin ShortSelena Gomezthe creator of This Is Us, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.