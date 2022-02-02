Disney + revealed the line-up for the entire EMEA region

Disney + shared the line-up for the entire EMEA region, which includes some of its highly anticipated general entertainment titles and studio productions, suitable for all. One of the most anticipated series of the year has finally debuted on the streaming platform, Pam & Tommy with Lily James, Sebastian Stan And Seth Rogen. The first three episodes are available from today, Wednesday 2 February, while the new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

In the wake of Pam & Tommythe second part of the eleventh season of The Walking Deadfollowed by The King’s Man – The Origins on February 23. Among the novelties of March there will be the Disney and Pixar films Red which will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 11 March, while Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures will be available from Friday 25 March. In the end, Moon Knight debuts exclusively on Disney + on Wednesday, March 30.

Disney + also confirmed the debut date of the series How I Met Your Father which will be available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on the streaming platform.

The plots