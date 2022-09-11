Disney Reveals Brutal New Avatar 2 Concept Art

On the occasion of the celebration of the D23, a spectacular concept art of Avatar: The Water Sense

Yesterday on the occasion of its presentation at D23, a new and brutal concept art of Avatar: the sense of water. In it we can see some Na’vi riding on some underwater creatures that we will see in the film when it is released in December of this year.

What can we expect from the long-awaited sequel?

Although the first installment is still the highest grossing film of all time, more than a decade has passed since its release and many are curious to know if its sequel can dethrone Top Gun: Maverick as the highest grossing film of the year, or if it will ever live up to its predecessor.

Avatar: The Water Sense Expand the world of Pandora and explore its vast oceans. Ex-Marine Jake Sully, now fully Na’vi, her love Neytiri and her family will encounter other clans and deal with the continuing invasion of a human threat on their world.

The cast and crew went through a rigorous underwater filming process in a state-of-the-art tank to capture this facet of life on Pandora. Sigourney Weaver, 72, even learned parkour for her role as Dr. Augustine.

What creature is the one that appears in the concept art?

The producer of Avatar, John Landauhas previously gone into detail about some of the film’s new creatures including a huge, intelligent whale-like creature called a tulkun, briefly seen in silhouette in the trailer for Avatar: The Water Sense, and the skimwing, which are like large flying fish that keep their tails in the water to propel themselves and are used by Na’vi warriors in combat. The ones in the concept art are the ilu, which are playful creatures that Landau described as “the aquatic equivalent of a direhorse” and they look a lot like a plesiosaur.

D23 attendees were also able to see new images of this new installment that visually promises to be spectacular. Let’s hope the story is also up to par.

You can watch teaser released four months ago below

Returning for the sequel are Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver. Which also features several new faces, including Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet.