Disney reveals how Halle Bailey will look like Ariel in the first preview of The Little Mermaid | TV and Show

This Friday the first preview of what will be the live action version of The Little Mermaid was released, a film that is expected to be released in May of next year.

This Friday Disney released trailers of different film projects that are on the way. It was so, among all, Halle Bailey starred in the first preview of her version as The little Mermaid.

The video, which lasts just over a minute, does not consist of a sample of the story itself, but instead locates what the underwater world looks like that will feature flesh and blood actors.

Thus, fish, turtles and reefs can be seen, as well as a sunken ship. In this same, little Ariel explores and dreams of knowing what the human world is like.

Alone, the young protagonist shows her interest in what is on the surface, while the little mermaid is seen singing the theme of the animated classic “Part of him”, where Ariel expresses her desire to be human.

The film is expected to be released in May 2023.

Halle Bailey and her version of The Little Mermaid

When it became known that Bailey, an African-American R&B singer, had been chosen to play the Disney princess, Many users on social networks reacted to it.

This is why director Rob Marshall said Bailey was cast after an extensive search and praised her “strange combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substanceplus a glorious voice.”

Like most Disney princesses, Ariel has been depicted as a fair-skinned young woman in the animated classicvoiced by white actress Jodi Benson.

So the choice by Bailey was celebrated by different “Disney princesses”as Naomi Scott, who gave life to Princess Jasmine in the last tape of Aladdin; Elle Fanning, who has given life to Aurora, Sleeping Beauty in the films of maleficent; among other.

Disney was criticized in 2018 for “whitewashing” Tiana in the animated film Wifi Ralph, having to redraw the character a few months before the film’s release with darker features.

The casting comes more than two decades after Disney hired singer Brandy, who is also African-American, as Cinderella in the 1997 live-action film.