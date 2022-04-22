Disney self-government, what does this mean?

Disney governs itself. What does this mean? This is a special condition of the area where the parks are located, which covers about 100 square kilometers and is located between Osceola and Orange counties in the center of the state, and allows Mundo de Walt Disney having its own police and fire brigade, among other aspects, such as how much taxes are collected, and how they are invested.

This is a condition that the corporation would be about to lose, after the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, asked the Senate of that state to remove these privileges from Disney.

The struggle is part of the conflict between the governor and Disney over his rejection of the law “don’t say gay”, which prohibits Floridian teachers up to second grade from speaking in classrooms about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The rule, which prohibits Floridian teachers up to the second grade from speaking in classrooms about sexual orientation and gender identity, drew criticism from Disney, whose CEO, Bob Chapek, announced that the company was canceling its large political donations in Florida.

DeSantis responded that Disney’s pronouncement was “dishonest” and had “crossed the line.”

“If Disney wants to fight, they picked the wrong guy,” DeSantis wrote in an email Wednesday asking for donations to his re-election campaign. “As governor, I was elected to put the people of Florida first, and I will not allow a California-based corporation to run our state.”

The area where the company’s theme parks, hotels and other recreational facilities are built is called The Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) or “excise district.”

Spanning 27,000 acres (nearly 11,000 hectares), the Reedy Creek Improvement District allows the entertainment giant to govern itself.

