Disney +: series and films to stream in October, which ones not to miss

No.In the month of Halloween, come on Disney + in October the dish is full of aliens, parallel universes, witches and ghosts.

It starts on 2nd October with the second season of War of the Worlds, we continue (on the 13th) with the horror and supernatural series Just Beyond, with movies The Empty Man (here we investigate incomprehensible disappearances and legendary creatures) e Muppets Haunted Mansion: the haunted house, in which Kermit, Gonzo and Co. will have to deal with ghosts.

Then the tenth season of American Horror Story: Double Features. PS From 6 October it will be available to all subscribers Disney + Black Widow, first Phase four movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What to see in October of Star on Disney +

War of the Worlds. Season 2. From 6th October

The aliens of War of the Worlds. Emily had already sensed, during the first season, that she had connections with the aliens and that she had recovered part of her sight. This time the game seems bigger: what if Had the invasion been devised by humans? The extreme condition in which the survivors are forced to live leads them to extreme actions.

If for the first season the starting point was HG Wells (from which the films were also based War of the Worlds by Steven Spielberg and Byron Haskin in 1953), this time the novel is definitively abandoned to create a new narrative development.

From 6 October the episodes of the first season of the comedy nominated to two Emmys and a Golden Globe Better Things, with Pamela Adlon as Sam, a single mother of three daughters, and a career-less actress. Sam also has to deal with his eccentric mother and untrustworthy ex-husband

Just Beyond. From 13 October

Inspired by the comic by the same name RLStine, is an anthological series that tells the surprising stories that go beyond the reality we know. Each episode is a journey funny, horror and supernatural in populated parallel worlds from witches, aliens and ghosts.

Seth Grahame-Smith, former author of Pride and Prejudice and Zombie And The legend of the vampire hunter, signs the series with Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) And Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere).

Reservation Dogs. From 17 October

The series is a comedy that follows the stories of four teenagers indigenous people of rural Oklahoma who commit petty crimes to reach exotic and mysterious California.

Among the creators there is Taika Waititi, director of the surprising comedy about Hitler Jojo Rabbit and future director of a new chapter of Star Wars (he also directed an episode of The Mandalorian). The second season of Reservation Dogs.

American Horror Story: Double Feature. From 20 October

American Horror Story: Double Feature is the tenth season of the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy And Brad Falchuk. This time the story horror will take place in two different locations and will face two different stories: near the sea and near the beach, and we will see marine monsters and aliens involved.

The first part of the season will focus on a struggling writer, his wife (Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe) and daughter who move to a beach town in Massachusetts. The place will help the writer to get out of the impasse, but what lies behind his source of inspiration?

Movies in October on Disney +

Black Widow. From 6 October

Long last Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson will be available to all subscribers of Disney +.

The spin-off dedicated to the character of Black Widow goes to delve into the dark past of Natasha Romanoff, will let us know his family (true?), as well as that of Avengers, dad Red Guardian (a kind of Captain America Soviet), mother Melina (Rachel Weisz) and his sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) with which she will have to face a very badass villain. This is the first film of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: as a starting point we are there.

The Empty Man. From 8 October

The Empty Man is a supernatural horror based on a graphic novel by Boom! Studios. Some teenagers from a small town of Midwest they begin to mysteriously disappear.

What is the cause? Maybe one legendary creature del known as The Empty Man. To investigate is James (James Badge Dale), a former policeman still upset by the deaths of his wife and daughter. His nose leads him to discover a sect intent on awakening a mystical entity.

Muppets Haunted Mansion: the haunted house. From 8 October

The Muppets are about to return. Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy and the funny gang of puppets will have to see it, ad Halloween, with ghosts raging around the house.

A funny, scary and colorful musical comedy (with three original songs). The creatures of Jim Henson they must spend the night of October 31st in a haunted house without dying of fear. Will they succeed?

Wendy. From 29 October

Wendy is the protagonist of this film that reinterprets the classic story of Peter Pan. The young woman Wendy (Davin France) when he finds himself on a mysterious island, where time seems to be suspended, he can’t believe his eyes.

Together with his friend Peter he plays and explores the wonders of that place. However, the little girl will be faced with an unexpected challenge: try to save the family, their freedom and that childlike and joyful spirit that is often lost with growth.

