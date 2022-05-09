Disney + sets an imminent date for the Marvel series adopted from Netflix | Film and Television

When Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, many people expected a surprise that had been rumored for months. She ended up appearing, although there was another cameo in the first minutes of the film that set off all the alarms: charlie cox retaking his role as Daredevil. But, Wasn’t that a Netflix series?

On October 20, 2015, the streaming platform premiered the first chapter of the series based on the New York blind hero, which was followed by similar projects by other heroes such as Jessica Jones, luke cage Y Iron Fist. They were joined by another of the villain The Punisherand another choral season that brought them all together under the name of defenders.

However, the incursion -and never better said, especially in times of multiverses- of Daredevil in Spider-Man caused serious doubts about what was going to happen with all those projects. It was known that Netflix was not going to release anything new from them, But what was the point of keeping them on Netflix if the Mickey Mouse factory has its own platform? The answer: none.

With the disappearance of all those series home titles like stranger things Y The Money Heist it was clear that they were going to move to Disney +, and there is already an official date to know when they will officially be part of the MCU. And beware, they will not wait too long.

June 29 will be the day that all of them are available in the catalog of Disney+. They will be released simultaneously, so Marvel fans who have not yet caught up with them -or anyone who wants to see them again- will have up to 160 chapters to enjoy.

All in order

Of course, Marvel always measures his steps to the millimeter, so these series are also presented in such a way that they follow the same plot arc. Without revealing any spoilers, you have to know that all the seasons have a certain order with which to live more of the narrative experience.

The recommended order to see them is to start with the first season of Daredevilcontinue with the first of Jessica Jones and continue with the second Daredevil. Behind this, luke cage, Iron Fist and then The Defenders. It is important to save this for last, since it is the avengers on a small scale of these series. To finish, the one starring Jon Berthal, The Punisher.

As an incentive, all viewers will know that these series have already had their effects on those released as Disney + originals. Without going further, the villainous Kingpin moved into one of the most important plots of Hawk Eye, the Christmas series that presented the platform with the continuation of the adventures of Jeremy Renner and the Marvel Studios debut of hailee steinfeld.

Daredevil and the rest of the projects reach Disney+ on June 29.