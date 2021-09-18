Disney sets new dates for Marvel Studios movies! – MangaForever.net

After Phase 3 of the Marvel Studios which culminated with Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame, the list of Phase 4 of the studio was marked by new film and series additions Disney + like WandaVision to multiversal plots in Loki, in addition to a new one Avenger in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Even if the Phase 4 it has just begun, i Marvel Studios driven by Kevin Feige they are always two steps ahead; and, of course, this leads fans to wonder what’s in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Now i Walt Disney Studios have officially set further dates for upcoming projects during the 2024 including four films produced by Marvel Studios of which the titles have not yet been announced:

• February 16, 2024

• May 3, 2024

• July 26, 2024

• November 8, 2024

Loading... Advertisements

In addition to these four films that are expected to launch Phase 5 of the Marvel, i Marvel Studios they have three others Movie for the 2023 in progress to be announced. In fact, currently only two of the five Movie of the 2023 were announced and that is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US cinemas the11 November 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on May 6, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on February 17 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler theJuly 8, 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

Buy Baby Groot’s Avengers: Infinity War Mug.