Disney + shares selection of series and movies

‘Hidden talents’

It’s based on real events, in the lives of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, three African-American scientists who worked at NASA, in the 1970s, in the midst of the civil rights struggle of the black community in the United States.

‘cruella’

Starring Emma Stone shows us the story of the well-known villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’ and how she went from dreaming of being a successful fashion designer to teaming up with a couple of thieves in order to survive on the streets of London. It premiered in 2021 and became one of the most successful live action.

‘Black Widow’

After seeing Scarlett Johansson playing ‘Black Widow’ on several occasions, Marvel decided to do justice to his character and produced his own tapewith the purpose of showing the origins of the characters, also representing the farewell of the actress from this cinematographic universe.

‘mulan’

The live action of this character premiered in 2020, being an adaptation a little far from what was presented in the animated film, although the premise is almost the same as the 1998 film. It starred Liu Yifei, who was able to demonstrate his talent . It should be noted that it did not reach theaters, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Charm’

It is a film inspired by the culture of Colombia, which was released at the end of 2021. The protagonist of this story is Mirabel Madrigal, who is the only one in her family who did not receive a magical gift, so an adventure will begin.

‘Ray and the last dragon’

This production is special, because It is directed by Mexican Carlos López Estrada, who is also nominated for an Oscar. Also, in the Latin dubbing, Danna Paola gives voice to the main character. “In the fantastic world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in perfect harmony. However, when evil forces threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity,” the official synopsis tells us.

