Disney, Sony and Warner join the blockade confirming that The Batman and Morbius will not be released in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine » Hero Network

After the invasion of Russia to Ukraine Various entities have spoken out in this regard, strongly condemning the actions of the president Vladimir Putin And to the surprise of many, 3 of the largest studios in the film industry have joined the Russian blockade. We are talking about Disney, Sony and Warner, who have reported that their new movies, The Batman and Morbius will not be released in Russia as a protest measure.

Disney, Sony and Warner confirm that The Batman and Morbius will not be released in Russia

This Monday, a spokesman for Disney spoke about the situation between Ukraine and Russia, adding that at the moment, none of his productions will be released in Russia until you have a positive outcome:

We will make future business decisions based on the evolution of the situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our partner NGOs to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance. Disney

In the same way, Warner Bros also aligned with the block a Russia and commented the following:

In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We look forward to a speedy and peaceful resolution of this tragedy. Warner

On the other hand, a spokesman for Sony also gave an official statement regarding the recent events between Russia and Ukraine:

Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected and we hope that this crisis is quickly resolved. Sony

At the moment, the theatrical releases of the aforementioned studios will not be projects in Russia and although they did not mention how long this measure will be maintained, it is most likely that it will last until the Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine.

