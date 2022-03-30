Disney Speedstorm, Disney’s Mario Kart, Confirms New Jungle Book Playable Character

James 8 hours ago Games Leave a comment 73 Views

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Disney Speedstormbaptized as Disney’s Mario Kart in its announcement for Nintendo Switch.

In the text that we leave you below, those responsible for the title confirm their next playable character: it is Baloo from The Jungle Book. Here it is:

We remind you of the premise of the game:

Disney Speedstorm: The creators of the Asphalt series bring us pure racing action. Starring a cast of legendary characters and fast-paced circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar. Disney Speedstorm is a free to download game, but there will be new seasons on a regular basis adding more Disney and Pixar characters, tracks and karts. Additionally, users will be able to have a blast with cross-platform play, online and split-screen multiplayer modes. Disney Speedstorm will hit the gas on Nintendo Switch this summer.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title, whose premiere is scheduled for this summer with no specific date, at this link.

Via.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Activision Blizzard is forced to pay a millionaire sum to victims of workplace and sexual harassment

The company has reached an agreement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. By Sergio Bustos …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved