Disney+, Star+ and StarzPlay join forces in Latin America

The popular platforms Disney +, Star + and StarzPlay decided on a strategic move in Latin America that will revolutionize the Streaming War.

Disney+ is the popular streaming service of La Casa del Ratón where subscribers have access to content from the franchises of Marvel and Star Warsthe incredible animated films of pixarthe classics of Disney and the documentaries National Geographic. It is one of the most popular platforms that now, thanks to a strategic move, joins two other services in Latin America.

Star+ is also owned by La Casa del Ratón and combines live sports content from ESPN as well as animated comedies of the caliber of The Simpson Y Family Guy or movies like Free Guy: Losing Control Y King’s Man: The Origin. In addition to exclusive series such as This is Us, The Walking Dead Y Grey’s Anatomy, among other. A strong option!

StarzPlay is the international streaming service of Starz with exclusive content such as original series in Spanish of the popularity of miss 89 and sci-fi thriller The shelter. In addition, the subscribers of this service have the possibility of accessing exclusive contents such as the series of the Power Universe produced by 50cent or the version of the Wategate scandal starring Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, Gaslit.

A strong option for streaming

Now a strategic decision for all these platforms on the part of Disney and Starz It ends by confirming that these three streaming services will unite in Latin America with a strong presence, becoming one of the most attractive options on the market with a rate adjusted to each of the countries where they are presented. What a great news!

The joint offer of this novelty will be available only on the sites of Disney+ Y Star+ and provides subscriptions for the following prices expressed in the local currency of each country:

Argentina: AR$1,150

Brazil: R$55.90

Chili: CLP12,500

Colombia: COP 49,900

Ecuador: $17.99

Mexico: MXN 309

Peru: PEN55.90

Now you have all the information you need to access this incredible opportunity that offers you a heterogeneous catalog full of new releases and great titles!

