Disney +: Star Wars reveals new details about ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘The Mandalorian’ and other series

ANDthe future of starwars has been revealed by vanityfair, which was in charge of showing what is coming in the coming months with series such as ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Andor’, who were the protagonists of the new cover of the magazine. In it we see the characters of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

The publication confirmed that the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi be the first to arrive Disney+ platform. This one will be released next may 27th and we will see the return of Ewan McGregor as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as the long-awaited return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Another revelation was about the third season of The Mandalorian which will be an extension of The Book of Boba Fett. Although many details have not yet been revealed, its premiere is expected to take place late 2022 or early 2023.

The arrival of Andor perhaps it will catch the attention of the Latin public, since its protagonist is the Mexican Diego Luna who triumphed in Rogue One. Vanity Fair revealed that in this series we will see the home planet of Andor being destroyed and the consequences that this brings to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) until adult life, when he decides that he cannot flee forever.

Finally, about the series of Ahsoka, confirmed that the plot is about his search for the Grand Admiral Thrawn after ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ and how its structure will be: “It is a continuous story. It leads towards a goal instead of being small independent adventures.” Of this project to be released in 2023 there are still not so many details, however, it was confirmed that Mary Elizabeth Winstead is also part of the cast.