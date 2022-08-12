Disney surpasses Netflix in subscribers and is already the most important streaming service

In the last 3 months Disney + has attracted 14.4 million more subscribers. With this, now the streaming service that is the home of Marvel and starwars It has 166.5 million users worldwide. (AP/Jenny Kane)

What seemed inevitable finally happened: Disney, the company that owns Marvel and Star Wars, is already the king of streaming. The foregoing by surpassing Netflix in subscribers, a service that started the streaming revolution, but which has gradually been losing customers.

We know this thanks to the fact that Disney presented its most recent financial report. As you can imagine, the company there talked about Disney+ and the success the company had in the most recent fiscal quarter.

There Disney reported that in the last 3 months Disney + has attracted 14.4 million more subscribers. With this, now the streaming service that is the home of Marvel and starwars It has 166.5 million users worldwide.

That’s not all, as Hulu now has 46.8 million subscribers, while ESPN+ has 23.3 million. With this, Disney now has 221 million subscribers among its different streaming platforms, surpassing the 220.7 million users that Netflix has.

These are figures that will surely make Disney’s top executives very happy. Unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all will be well for subscribers since the price of Disney’s services will rise. You can know more about it here.

price up

Disney announced Wednesday that later this year its most popular streaming platform, Disney+, will offer an ad-supported plan and an ad-free option at a higher price in the United States.

Starting December 8, watching Disney+ ad-free in the country will cost $10.99, $3 more than now, while the current price of $7.99 will be for the ad-supported plan.

The company also announced that starting October 10 it will increase prices on its second platform, Hulu: the ad-supported option will go up one dollar a month, to $7.99, and the ad-free option will go up two, to $14.99. Dollars.

The statement does not specify whether these increases or others will be applied in the rest of the world.

Last month, the company already announced increases in its dedicated sports service, ESPN+.

Disney announced that it will also offer packages that include two or three of these services, an initiative that has been taken by other rivals in its sector such as Warner Bros Discovery, which next year will offer the HBO Max and Discovery+ services together.

Despite the losses of its “streaming” platforms, the entertainment giant increased profits and income in the last three months and in the accumulated of its fiscal year, mainly thanks to the good performance of its amusement parks.

