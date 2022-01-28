Disney +: the best movies and TV series to see in August 2021

P.more new stars than Disney (on Disney +) in this August 2021. The first part of the 11th season of The walking dead, the summer comedy The friends of the holidays and the most awaited series: Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in Only murders in this building: true crime nerds who become new investigators of a crime in the building where they live.

And then a classic from the 80s, Beaches, with actress producer singer Bette Midler. And David O. Russell’s third film featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Joy: the one who invented the floor mop.

Disney +: the news of Star

The walking dead. Season 11, part one. From 23 August

In previous seasons of The walking dead the protagonists confronted the demons of the past, and have fought new threats with threats and relationships suffering from the growing collateral damage of the apocalypse. Alexandra is severely affected by the carnage and the devastation left by the Whisperers. Now, the inhabitants are trying to refortify the city and find sustenance for more and more people. Among them are the survivors of the Fall of the Kingdom and the Hilltop Fire; including Maggie and her new group, the Wardens.

The situation is difficult for everyone: tensions rise due to past events, and the survival instinct tends to prevail more and more over collaboration.

The friends of the holidays. From 27 August

In this irreverent comedy, the sober Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) they make friends at a resort in Mexico with Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner), revelers and always looking for new emotions. By letting themselves be carried away by the moment, the usually strict couple lives on a week of uninhibited fun and recklessness with their new “holiday friends”.

Months after their out-of-the-box vacation, Marcus and Emily are shocked when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Only murders in the building. From 31 August

The most anticipated series on Disney +. From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, Only murders in the building follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share the same obsession with the true crime genre and suddenly find themselves involved in a crime. When a horrific death occurs in the upscale Upper West Side building they live in, the three suspect it is a murder and use their great knowledge of the true crime genre to investigate. While recording a podcast documenting the case, they uncover the palace’s secrets relating to events that happened many years earlier.

With the growing suspicion that by deciphering the clues before it’s too late, the killer may be hiding among them.

Godfather of Harlem. Second season. From 18 August

Brumpy Johnson finds himself battling New York crime families for the control of the lucrative and dangerous “French Connection”, the heroin network that goes from Marseille to the port of New York. With a drug dealing cartel that includes crime bosses of other major cities in the United States, Bumpy is inspired by friend Malcolm X’s message of black nationalism.

His ambitious plan will have to overcome the opposition not only of the Italians, but also his wife Mayme, his daughter Elise, his rival Adam Clayton Powell, Attorney Robert Morgenthau, and even Malcolm himself. Once again, Godfather of Harlem tells the story of the clash between the underworld and civil rights in the colorful and tumultuous 1964.

McCartney 3, 2, 1. From 25 August

Paul McCartney meets legendary producer Rick Rubin in a rare and in-depth face to face to discuss his groundbreaking work with the Beatles, of the emblematic arena rock of the 70s with the Wings and his more than 50 years as a solo artist.

In this six-episode series he explores music and creativity in a unique and illuminating way reveals the work of composition, influences and personal relationships that inspired the legendary songs of the Fab Four.

9-1-1: Lone Star. Two seasons. From 11 August

Owen Stand was the sole survivor of the fire station in Manhattan after the tragic 9/11 attack. Its the sad and difficult task to rebuild the spirit of the place after that terrible day. After a similar tragedy occurs at an Austin barracks, Owen, along with his son, also a firefighter, TK., brings his progressive philosophy of life and battle against fire to Texas, where he helps the team start over.

American Dads. Season 11-15. From 11 August

On Disney + available other seasons of the animated series revolving around Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane), a CIA agent based in Langley Falls, Virginia, indisputable weapons expert and proud family man. Stan is constantly on high alert for terrorist activities and will do anything to protect his beloved America and ensure the safety of his homeland.

It would be enough to take a look at the dial of the terrorism alarm on his refrigerator or notice his instant reaction of shooting the toaster every time a toast pops out.

Criminal minds: Suspect behaviors. From 18 August

The Oscar winner Forest Whitaker stars in this drama centered around an elite team of agents of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) which uses unconventional investigative methods and aggressive tactics to catch criminals most dangerous in the nation. The head of the unit. Special Agent Sam Cooper, is a determined and experienced leader, who is not afraid to put his career on the line to defend his beliefs.

Cooper goes to great lengths to avoid red tape and has chosen an eclectic group of profilers to work outside the boundaries of Quantico.

Body of proof. From 4 August

Like New medical examiner of the Philadelphia Police Department, Dr. Megan Hunt, intellectually formidable but emotionally troubled. he faces the problems of his personal life as he defies police protocol to insure criminals to justice and serenity to victims and their families.

Tolkien. From 13 August

Tolkien explore the formative years of the orphaned author, as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration in a group of marginalized schoolmates. This was until the outbreak of the First World War, which threatens to make the “partnership” crazy. Experiences that will inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels.

Romy & Michelle. From 6 August

Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michelle (Lisa Kudrow) are two ex (?) nerdy girls who reinvent themselves as successful entrepreneurs for their ten-year high school reunion. With new wardrobes and a conquered confidence, manage to impress until a former classmate (Jeneane Garofalo) accidentally unmasks them. But that’s precisely then that Rome and Michelle go wild affirming their uniqueness, upsetting the evening and the audience.

Joy. From 27 August

Jennifer Lawrence is Joy, the protagonist of this film directed by David O. Russel that tells the story of a family through four generations. In the course of events, the young woman – always inventor – become a floor mop star, experiencing commercial ups and downs.

And having to manage allies that become adversaries and adversaries that become allies, while on other fronts, Joy’s intimate life and ferocious imagination, they push her to face other ghosts.

Beaches. From 13 August

When future artist CC Bloom and the already wealthy Hillary of San Francisco meet little girls on the beach in Atlantic City, is the beginning of a friendship that will last a lifetime. The two remained in contact for years until Hillary, who became a successful lawyer but in a marriage crisis, moves to New York to be with the singer (still struggling with bankruptcy hearings).

Beaches shows the phases of their friendship and their sentimental stories, including love for the same man.

The news on Disney +

What if…? From 11 August

What if…? shuffles the cards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining the famous events of the films in an unexpected way. The first animated series from Marvel Studios focuses on several MCU heroes. In the original version it includes the voices of stars who return to play their respective roles. Bryan Andrews directs: Ashley Bradley is the screenwriter.

On Disney + in August also the second season of Elena, I will become president, behind the scenes of the second season of The Mandalorian, Puppy life, Short circuit – a program in which anyone can propose an idea that can be transformed into a short film by the Studios.

