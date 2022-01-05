Disney +, the films and series coming in 2022: the complete list

Disney +, all the movies and TV series arriving on the streaming platform in 2022: the complete list.

The streaming platform of Disney + got richer and richer during 2021. Between the series Marvel And WandaVision movies like Cruella And Jungle Cruise. Obviously also in the arc of this year 2022 brand new branded content will be released Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Fox. Obviously there will also be new releases in cinemas such as Murder on the Nile, Red, Bob’s Burger, Lightyear – The true story of Buzz or even Avatar 2. Let’s find out together the TV series coming out on Disney +.

Disney +, the films and series coming in 2022

Obviously there will be no shortage of them during this new year new tv series which will enrich the Disney + platform with content. The February 18 the release of Sneakerella and many others throughout the year such as The Proud family: stronger and prouder, Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures, Ms. Marvel. The sequel to a great Disney classic is expected to be released in the fall: Hocus Pocus 2, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. The new film by Disenchantment where we will see Giselle again 15 years after finding her prince charming. Giselle moved to the suburb of Monroeville with her husband and daughter Morgan.

Another highly anticipated release on Disney + is that of Pinocchio: the reinterpretation of the great classic with Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans. It will also be released in 2022 Peter Pan and & Wendy, based on the novel by JM Barrie Peter Pan. The child who did not want to grow up. Other branded series Malvel that will come out are Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, I am Groot, the second season of What if ..?, Echo and Ironheart.