Disney+: The Lion King and 16 major box office hits can be seen on the platform

Between the Marvel Extended Universe and animated classics, there are plenty of global box office hits on Disney+. A real hit in 2019, The Lion King has just joined a selection of acclaimed films to see or watch again on the platform!

Jon Favreau’s The Lion King is coming to Disney+. On this occasion, we are interested today in all these feature films which have conquered the spectators and reached heights. Among the 30 biggest box office hits worldwide, 17 of them can be (re)discovered now on the platform. If you haven’t had the opportunity to see them yet, you know what you have to do!

Find all these successes on Disney+ !

The Lion King

The Walt Disney Company France

The Lion King version 2019 is finally on Disney+! Acclaimed by fans, this live-action adaptation of the animated classic has won the hearts of the public, to the point of climbing into the top 10 of the greatest successes in the history of cinema.

With Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen in the VO cast, and Jean Reno, Rayane Bensetti, Anne Sila and Jamel Debbouze on the VF side, young and old alike will once again be able to enjoy this photorealistic version of this magnificent family tale, in music ! Hakuna Matata…

Avatar

Twentieth Century Fox France

James Cameron’s Avatar, the all-time chart-topping film, remains over 10 years after its release as the No. 1 of all time. While the sequel scheduled for December 2022, Avatar: The Way of the Water, has been unveiled in a first teaser, it’s the perfect time to catch up on the way to the planet Pandora, in the heart of the dazzling jungle of the Na’vi on Disney+…

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios 2019

After 22 films that have kept fans around the world in suspense, Avengers: Endgame offers its conclusion to the saga of infinity, with a totally epic confrontation between Thanos and the superheroes of Marvel. Released in theaters in 2019, the culmination of the saga will even exceed Avatar for a time as number 1, before the latter takes over the top of the ranking, thanks to a re-release in Chinese theaters in 2021.

titanic

Twentieth Century Fox France

James Cameron is not at his first attempt in record films! In 1997, he directed Titanic, which rose to first place for more than a decade.

This cult 3h15 feature film presents us with an impossible romance aboard the ship sadly famous for its sinking in 1912, and propels the careers of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to the firmament. In France, it remains the film which attracted the most spectators in cinemas, having exceeded the bar of 21 million admissions…

Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios 2018

Avengers: Infinity War, the 5th biggest hit in box office history, is also available on Disney+. A year before the conclusion of the saga, the film presents the advent of Thanos, the titan camped by Josh Brolin. By collecting infinity stones, he wants to eliminate half of the souls populating the galaxy: a major challenge for the shock team.

avengers

The Walt Disney Company France

In 2012, Avengers brings together for the very first time the heroes of the Marvel universe: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and all the others to face Loki, Thor’s mischievous brother. This first crossover of the franchise then becomes the Marvel work having attracted the most spectators, an essential triumph in order to install the very ambitious project of the MCU, which is then only in its infancy.

Frozen II

2019 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A little bit of softness ! In 2019, Frozen II manages to accomplish a feat: to exceed the already very high score of the first part. Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff make their return in a brand new ice-cold story, transporting young and old to the confines of the magical kingdom of Arendelle, always in song of course!

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel 2015

A real success when it was released in 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron remains today ranked in the top 15 of the greatest international successes. The enemy of the band of vigilantes, this time, is none other than Ultron, an Artificial Intelligence designed by Tony Stark himself…

Black Panther

Marvel Studios 2018

Among the heroes who have won over Marvel fans, T’Challa, nicknamed Black Panther, is considered untouchable. The film features a hero from Wakanda, an ultra-developed African country, and played by the late Chadwick Boseman. He got 7 Oscar nominations in 2019, including Best Picture. And now is the time to (re)discover it on Disney+, because its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hits theaters in November 2022!

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

The Walt Disney Company France

Rey, Finn and Poe are back, as well as Luke Skywalker, central character in the original trilogy, and still played by Mark Hamill. The struggle between the Resistance and the First Order rages on in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, the penultimate episode of the saga, directed by Rian Johnson in 2017.

Snow Queen

disney

A magical world, a cursed princess with icy powers and unforgettable songs: in 2013, The Snow Queen swept through theaters and carried the hearts of the public with her, to the point of becoming a true icon of pop culture. Rewarded at the 86th Academy Awards as Best Animated Film, and for Best Original Song, the feature film can be seen with the family on Disney+. “Freed! Delivered!”

The beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Pictures

Just like The Lion King, the animated classic Beauty and the Beast got its live-action remake! It is Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans who share the poster, and offer a whole new dimension to this story adapted from an 18th century children’s tale. Among the 20 greatest successes in cinema, the film can be (re)discovered on the platform.

The Incredibles 2

The Walt Disney Company France

14 years after the release of the first opus, The Incredibles 2 land in 2018 in theaters, in a feature film that is aimed as much at young audiences as at those who had grown up watching the adventures of the super family Parr, this time to the taken with a mysterious hypnotist. The two parts are to see or see again on Disney +.

Iron Man 3

The Walt Disney Company France

Among the 3 parts centered on the character of Iron Man, the hero embodied by Robert Downey Jr, the last one rose the highest at the box office. Indeed, Iron Man 3 launched in 2013 phase II of the MCU, just after the box of Avengers. In top form, Tony Stark faces The Mandarin, an enigmatic antagonist from the world of comics.

Captain America: Civil War

The Walt Disney Company France

In Captain America: Civil War, the confrontation rages among the Avengers. Some of the members of the vigilante team wish to submit to the control of an external entity in order to limit the breakage, others categorically refuse. The titanic clash between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark is directed by the Russo brothers. It is also in this feature film that we discover for the first time Tom Holland in the costume of Spider-Man!