Disney + – The novelties in the catalog for February 2022

Disney +

February 2022 is at the start and it’s time to stock up on films and TV series: let’s find out those scheduled in the catalog Disney +.

Series

Among the most awaited news, Pam & Tommy tells the true story of the sex tape that was stolen from the star couple Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee. In the shoes of the protagonists, we find Lily James And Sebastian Stan, completely transformed for the occasion. In short: we will talk about it a lot. The first three episodes of the series will be streamed exclusively on Disney + starting February 2.

The eleventh season was interrupted in the middle and is now ready to satisfy the curiosity of the most loyal fans: The Walking Dead arrives with the second part of episodes starting on February 21st.

Furthermore, in February we will be able to enjoy the third complete season of the series dedicated to vampires What We Do In The Shadowsstreaming from February 16, and the seventh full season of the award-winning Black-Ishavailable from February 2nd.

Movie

Shortly after the move to theaters, it’s time for Disney + subscribers to enjoy the new chapter in the crackling Kingsman film saga. The King’s man – The Origins is once again headed by Matthew Vaughn and is played by Ralph Fiennes. It will be streaming starting February 23.

Equally recent it is The French Dispatchlatest film effort by Wes Andersonstarring a cast of stars including Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro and Adrien Brody. In the center of the film, the final issue of the fictional magazine The French Dispatch. From February 16th it will be available in streaming.

Also worth noting this month No Exitinteresting thriller set during a blizzard that we will be able to watch starting from February 25 and the comedy that was convicted among the stars Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: Mr. & Mrs. Smith arrives in the catalog from the same date.

For the little ones not to be missed is Mickey’s wonderful winterwhich from February 18 will show us three incredible stories during the winter season.