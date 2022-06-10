Disney +: the spin-off on “I Am Groot” is coming this summer!

Disney+ has something new for its subscribers. Indeed, the platform has just unveiled the first image of the “I Am Groot” series.

Disney+ has a good one for its customers. And for good reason, the platform with big ears has just released a first image of “I Am Groo”, a series that should be released this summer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Disney+ expands its Marvel offer

For the past few months, Disney+ subscribers have noticed that the platform is adding a lot of content. If, at the moment, the Star Wars are talking about them, the Marvel are still well ahead.

Indeed, Disney+ knows of course that it is a universe that its subscribers love. So, to meet the demand of its users and to bring in new customers, the platform with big ears decided to go all out.

Moreover, for all those who do not know, the latter plans to continue the series Daredevil. But that’s not all.

Indeed, Disney + is also working on a completely different project for Marvel. The platform has decided to release a whole new series. Her name will be, Miss Marvel.

One thing is certain, the announcement of these projects delights Disney+ subscribers. Now everyone is waiting for the release of these.

But, as these new series see the light of day, Disney+ plans to go out I Am Groota series about one of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Moreover, the platform comes from unveil a first image of the series I Am Groot. MCE TV tells you more!

I Am Groot, the original short film from Marvel Studios, available August 10 on @DisneyMore . pic.twitter.com/EODOFPLbt1 —Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022

A first image and an official date of I Am Groot

Disney+ subscribers may have already noticed that there is more Marvel content on the platform. Between the filming of season 2 of Loki and the other series, the American giant is going all out.

Among the upcoming content, there is the series I Am Groot. Yes, the most adorable Marvel superhero will get its own series bustling this summer.

All Marvel fans know him after seeing him in Guardians of the Galaxy. So, after months of doubt and negotiations, the production house decided to suspend the suspense.

On Twitter, the latter confirmed that the series would be available from August 10 on Disney+. Something to delight fans of the wooden hero.

Always dubbed by Vin Diesel in VO, I Am Groot will show the best moments of Baby Groot’s growth. As the cute character is about to live crazy adventures in the stars.

If Disney + and Marvel have agreed to unveil an image of the future series, the clues are always very thin as for the plot. Thus, the groups try to keep the suspense longer.

One thing is certain, it is won. The tweet in the first image received no less than 134 thousand likesand on Instagram, the latter has more than 1 million.