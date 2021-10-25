Disney +: the titles coming in November 2021!





All the series and movies that will arrive on the Disney + streaming platform a November 2021

Lots of new titles coming to Disney + in November 2021! Disney + will accompany our November days with the timeless Disney movies, the nostalgic Disney Channel series, the adventurous Marvel films, the contents of the fantastic Star Wars universe, the wonderful documentaries of National Geographic and the new Star series! Let’s find out together what will be the titles that will arrive on Disney + in November!

Here are all the series and the movie coming to Disney + in November:

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The latest blockbuster from Marvel Studios stars Simu Liu in the role of Shang-Chi, a young superhero who must confront the past he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the network of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

Streaming from November 12

Home Sweet Home Alone – Mom, I missed the plane

Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful boy who was left at home while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple trying to retrieve a priceless heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family home, it’s up to Max to protect it from intruders… and will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious and epic ups and downs will ensue, but despite the utter chaos, Max will realize that there really is no place like your own “home sweet home”.

Streaming from November 12

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride along the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

Streaming from November 12

Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence

From executive producers Danny Strong and Michael Keaton who also stars in the series, Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence examines how a single company triggered the worst pharmaceutical crisis in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction, from the boards of directors of Big Pharma to a struggling Virginia mining community to the corridors of the DEA. Against all odds, the heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling race to defeat the greedy multinational forces, cause of this national crisis, and their allies. The series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book written by Beth Macy.

Streaming from November 12

The world according to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Golblum is back and curious as ever. In this second season of The world according to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a new set of arguments. As he meets a new cast of fantastic characters made up of passionate and experienced fans who unveil new life-changing technologies, Jeff learns how these topics have shaped the world we live in.

The second season streamed from the November 12

Intertwining of the past

Allegra dreams of joining the Eleven O ‘Clock theater company and becoming the protagonist of Freaky Friday, the show that made her grandmother famous many years ago. His grandmother, Cocò, is a living legend of musical theater and has a complicated relationship with Caterina, Allegra’s mother. The latter’s life changes drastically when she finds a mysterious bracelet in the house that takes her back to 1994, the year when Catherine was the same age as her and was starting her career within the Eleven O ‘Clock company while living at shadow of Cocò (now at the peak of his career). Will Allegra be able to change the past?

Streaming from November 12

Spin

Rhea discovers her passion for creating remixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. His life revolves around his eclectic group of friends, his after-school computer club, his family’s Indian restaurant, and the multigenerational and close-knit family itself. Everything changes when he falls in love with aspiring DJ Max and his long lost enthusiasm for music is rekindled. Rhea discovers she has a natural gift for making beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

Streaming from November 12

Hi Alberto

The fun-loving sea monster Alberto wants to prove his worth to his stoic mentor Massimo.

Streaming from November 12

The tales of Olaf

Neither The Tales of Olaf, Olaf becomes the protagonist and transforms from a snowman to an entertainer, also taking on the roles of producer, actor, costume designer and set designer, for his exclusive “reinterpretation” of five of Disney’s most popular animated stories, in this series of new animated shorts by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical talent by taking on iconic roles such as a mermaid, a genius, a lion king (and more) and entertaining Arendelle with his delightful shortened versions of these beloved stories. The direction of the series is entrusted to the historic Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and the production to Jennifer Newfield.

Streaming from November 12

Hawkeye

Hawkeye is the new original Marvel Studios series set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family in time for Christmas. But when a threat from his past arises, Hawkeye unwillingly allies himself with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a skilled 22-year-old archer and huge fan of his, to expose a criminal conspiracy. The cast of the series also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Directed by Rhys Thomas and the director duo Bert and Bertie.

The first two episodes streamgin from the November 24

Big Hero 6 – The series

After the events of the film, Hiro became something of a legend at the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology. But now he has to deal with the challenges of everyday school, especially since he finds himself in college despite being little more than a kid. And outside of the university, the team of next-generation superheroes, known as the Big Hero 6, will have to work hard to protect their city from the mysterious Obake and new super villains equipped with the latest technology available.

The third season streamed from the November 10

Meet Christopher Robin

The story of the birth of Winnie the Pooh and his friends in England in the post-war period, when a playwright in crisis, still traumatized by the war, decides to write stories for his son and publish them. The resounding and unexpected success will put his relationship with his son in difficulty, who will find himself in spite of himself at the center of media attention that will annihilate the intimate and personal dimension in which those stories had arisen.

Streaming from November 26

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

A Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, goes in search of revenge around the Tokyo underworld and becomes the famous “killer of assassins”.

The first two episodes streamed from the November 17

The Beatles: Get Back

Directed by three Academy Award®-winning director Peter Jackson (the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, They Shall Not Grow Old – Forever young), The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s recording sessions in January 1969, at a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries shows the creative process of the Beatles as they write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with an almost impossible timeframe, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is the result of studying nearly 60 hours of unreleased footage, shot in 21 days by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and more than 150 hours of unheard-of audio recordings, most of which have remained in a vault. for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have had access to this Beatles treasure, which has been masterfully restored today. What emerges is an incredibly intimate portrait of the Beatles, showing how, even under pressure, they could still count on their friendship, good humor and creative genius. As plans change and relationships are put to the test, some of the most iconic songs in the world are composed and performed. The docuseries presents, for the first time in full version, the latest live performance of the Beatles as a group, the unforgettable concert on the roof of Savile Row, London, as well as other classical songs and compositions included in the last two albums of the band. , Abbey Road And Let It Be.

The three episodes will debut in streaming on 25, 26 and 27 November

The Premise – Moral Issues

Conceived by BJ Novak, this anthology series deals with timeless ethical topics in an unprecedented era, tackles provocative concepts and brings them into the open, offering three-dimensional, character-centric stories with humor and heart.

Streaming from November 3

The Resident

In its fifth season, The Resident continues to shed light on the daily heroism of the leading healthcare workers. The provocative medical drama follows doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for the health of their patients.

The fifth season streaming from November 24

The Choe Show

In The Choe Show, world-renowned artist David Choe transforms his quirky and disruptive worldview into a lens to help viewers feel total empathy towards others. From the home he lived in as a child, Choe takes viewers on a journey in which he plays the dual roles of compassionate listener and interviewer who motivates his guests. Choe and his guests set out on a journey of shared emotional experiences. Through the authentic connection between them, Choe manages to provide an honest snapshot of the portrait he is painting.

Streaming from November 24

Underwater

The crew members of the Kepler mining operation knew their mission would be difficult: thirty days confined to the cramped cabins of an underwater drill on the ocean floor. But after a devastating earthquake, all hell breaks loose. Thanks to her readiness, the electronic engineer Norah Price manages to save herself and prevent the impending disaster. She and the remaining crew members have no choice: to have any hope of survival, they will have to walk across the seabed to reach a distant and abandoned drill, hoping that its communications equipment is still functional. Their submarine journey becomes even more troubling when crew members begin to suspect they are not alone. Something is chasing them closely, ready to strike at any moment.

Streaming from November 5th

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is an American comedy and horror television series structured as a fake documentary about the life of four vampires who live together on Staten Island.





The first two seasons streamed from November 3

