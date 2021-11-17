Disney +, the titles of films and TV series coming soon

What awaits us on Disney + in 2022? The answer is greedy and includes “a lot of news between movies and TV series!”. On the occasion of Disney + Day, its second birthday, the platform presented everything that is coming in the near future. Over 20 new content, anticipated with many first images, new trailers and exclusive clips: all these previews showed the incredible variety of original content in development for the various Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star brands.

DISNEY +, NEW TITLES: MARVEL

As has long been known, the series Hawkeye concludes the first round of post Avengers titles. The episodes dedicated to the former Avenger Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) arrive in streaming on Disney + on November 24th.

In 2022, many more titles are expected:

Moon Knight

This new action-adventure series is set around the world and sees a complicated vigilante, played by Oscar Isaac, suffer from a dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities that harbor within him find themselves involved in a deadly war between the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) is She-Hulk / Jennifer Walters, an attorney who specializes in legal cases involving supermen. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Ms. Marvel

16-year-old Pakistani American Kamala Khan of Jersey City is an aspiring artist, avid gamer and fan-fiction writer. Kamala is a huge fan of the Avengers and one in particular, Captain Marvel, but Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world, until she gets the super powers like the heroes she has always admired.

Additionally, Marvel Studios have announced new projects for their future series, including: