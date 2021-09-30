Disney +, the Welcome to Earth trailer presented Will Smith





Welcome to Earth, here is the first official trailer of the original series Disney +, by National Geographic, presented by two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith

Disney + released the first official trailer of the original series in six episodes Welcome to Earth, streaming this December. The Disney + series of National Geographic with a great visual impact, it follows the two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith in an extraordinary and unique adventure around the world to explore the greatest wonders of the Earth and reveal its most hidden secrets. Will Smith unveiled the stunning trailer on his social media accounts.

The Academy Award-nominated visionary director, Darren Aronofsky (The black swan, Requiem for a Dream), Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios are the executive producers of the series. Will is led by professional explorers on a surprising journey that will lead him to get to know some of the most exciting spectacles on the planet – from volcanoes that erupt silently to deserts that are beyond our imagination, to groups of animals characterized by their own intelligence.

Among the explorers who guide Will through these incredible experiences include National Geographic Marine Biologist and Explorer Diva Amon, Polar Explorer Dwayne Fields, National Geographic Engineer and Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and climber Erik Weihenmayer. Combining breathtaking photography with Will Smith’s boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, this epic series is a thrilling, multi-sensory journey through the most shocking places on Earth.

Welcome to Earth is produced by Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures and Westbrook Studios for National Geographic. For Nutopia, Jane Root and Peter Lovering are executive producers, while Graham Booth is co-executive producer and director of the series. For Protozoa, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel are the executive producers, while for Westbrook the executive producers are Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez. Matt Renner and Chris L. Kugelman are executive producers for National Geographic. The music of the series is composed by Daniel Pemberton (The Chicago Trial 7, Steve Jobs).