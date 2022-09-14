Disney +: These are all the series and movies that Marvel will release in phase 5 of its UCM

Good news for Marvel fans.. The announcement of Werewolf by Night, the cast of Thunderbolts and much more was presented by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, at the Disney event, which lasted for three days and took place in Anaheim, California. Future releases from major Disney brands were confirmed: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic. But, without a doubt, the Marvel Studios announcements attracted attention.

Then check out the surprises, confirmations and advances from the film studio:

Black Panther, Wakanda Forever: The future of Wakanda after the death of T’Challa









Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in English), shared with the attendees some news about the film that closes Phase 4 of Marvel. In the plot, the Wakandans fight to protect their nation from the world powers that intervene after the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). The heroes must unite to forge a new path for the kingdom.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is produced by Feige and Nate Moore, and It will hit theaters on November 10, 2022.

Werewolf by Night: a new and surprising Marvel special for Halloween









Feige joined director Michael Giacchino to talk about the brand’s first special: Werewolf By Night. The production, defined by Feige as “fun and terrifying,” It can be seen exclusively on Disney+ on October 7 and will feature the presence of Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly in the cast.

Ironheart will tell the story of Riri Williams

SPECIAL/Marvel



Ryan Coogler, who is also an executive producer on Ironheart, confirmed that the series takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the story, actress Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williamsa young inventor determined to make her mark on the world.

Actor Anthony Ramos also took the stage, invited by Feige, to talk about Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, his character. The new series will arrive in 2023 on Disney +.

Get ready for action with Secret Invasion and Armor Wars









Marvel’s panel at Disney D23 Expo also brought news about the Secret Invasion series, which will be released in 2023 on Disney+. In the production, Don Cheadle reprises the role of Colonel James Rhodes.

The cast also features Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, as well as Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Loki 2: Tom Hiddleston and the cast confirmed that it will continue from where season 1 left off

SPECIAL/Marvel



Another long-awaited piece of news for Marvel fans was finally confirmed at D23: Loki season 2 production is now underway. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan They took the stage of the event while the public saw a preview of the production.

The plot picks up shortly after the shocking season 1 finale, when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variation Authority. Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Echo: Alaqua Cox and cast previewed the series at the event

SPECIAL/Marvel



Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Chaske Spencer spoke about Echo. The plot follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), whose ruthless behavior in New York will bring her back to her hometown. The production is one of the planned premieres that will arrive shortly on Disney +.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio discussed Daredevil: Born Again

SPECIAL/Marvel



While it still doesn’t start production until 2023, the Daredevil: Born Again series endeared itself to Kevin Feige, as well as actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The new series will have 18 chapters in the new season of the series. At the event, fans were also able to preview the next chapter of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, available on Disney+, starring Matt Murdock (Daredevil).

The main novelties of Phase 5 of Marvel

SPECIAL/Marvel



Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/Wasp), and Jonathan Majors (Kang) joined Feige on stage to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU. The protagonists of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shared with the public a little of what will be the journey of Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hope’s parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), to explore the Quantum Realm.

On the other hand, Feige also officially confirmed that Matt Shakman, director of the WandaVision series (2021), will be in charge of directing The Fantastic Four. The film about the four Super Heroes opens in theaters in 2024.

Captain America in Marvel Phase 5

SPECIAL/Marvel



Also in 2024, a new Captain America movie hits theaters. Now, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) carries the shield of the Super Hero.

Julius Onah, director of Captain America: New World Order, joined Feige andOn stage to welcome the returning stars of Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramírez (Joaquín Torres) and Carl Lumbly (Isaías Bradley). They are joined by new cast members Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader) and Shira Haas (Sabra). Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 2, 2024.

Mystery revealed: Who are the Thunderbolts?

SPECIAL/Marvel



ORne of the most surprising revelations at the Disney D23 Expo was the identities of the Thunderbolts actors.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent) are they joined director Jake Schreier on stage, receiving huge applause from the audience. The team also includes Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Florence Pugh.

Marvel’s presentation at the Disney D23 Expo closed with The Marvels

SPECIAL/Marvel



Kevin Feige wrapped up Marvel Studios’ presentation at the event with The Marvels. In that sense, he reviewed the key moments of the UCM before welcoming director Nia DaCosta to the stage.

She was accompanied by actresses Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). The feature film opens in theaters on July 27, 2023.

With information from Disney.

FS

