Disney: They add premieres with female protagonists; check the details

During March, Disney presents its most recent experiences and content created and starring women, which the public can enjoy on multiple platforms, extending the commemoration of International Women’s Day (March 8) over several weeks.

Among the novelties, the premiere on Disney+ of the docuseries Impacto with Gal Gadot and the special Mujeres del 11-S on the National Geographic channel, the new themed episodes of the Radio Disney Íconos podcast, and various content and women’s sporting events on Star+.

These are some of the contents and experiences that will be available throughout the month:

Women on Disney+









On March 9, Disney+ subscribers will be able to enjoy on the streaming service the premiere of Impact with Gal Gadot, a six-episode docuseries that follows the powerful stories of six women from around the world who are making an impact. extraordinary in their communities. Despite living in areas marked by violence, poverty, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters, they dare to dream, stand out, speak out and lead courageously, and are connected to one another by their unwavering determination and commitment to improve the life of the people around them.

In addition, on Disney+ is the “Female Lead” collection, which offers stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars starring female figures, and throughout the month the following recently released films will be highlighted: CRUELLA, ENCANTO, RAYA Y THE LAST DRAGON, from Disney, and BLACK WIDOW, from Marvel, among others.

Female Music Icons at Radio Disney

Beginning on March 8 and running through the Tuesdays of the month, Radio Disney will present a special edition of the Iconos podcast dedicated to outstanding women in music. Each installment will cover a period in the history of music, focusing on the transformative role of the most recognized female artists of each time. Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry will be some of the stars featured in each episode. For the realization of this series of podcasts, the specialized journalist Eleonora Perez Caressi, with a recognized career in the media, was summoned, who will be the scriptwriter and narrator. In turn, on International Women’s Day, she will launch #SomosLasProtagonistas, an initiative to honor the women who marked our lives. That day you can see on the Radio Disney LA channel on YouTube a special in which the singer Soledad Pastorutti will perform five songs that have a point of contact with women. The artist will also participate in a live broadcast on Radio Disney LA’s Instagram account. For its part, the women’s radio team will join the initiative by sharing video stories of female figures who had a great impact on their lives.

Premiere on National Geographic’s linear channel

On National Geographic’s linear channel, the commemorations will take place throughout March 8 with a marathon of thematic programming that will culminate with the premiere at 9:00 p.m. of Mujeres del 11-S, a special in which the women whose lives forever changed after 9/11 recount in depth their stories of survival, pain, and redemption. Documentary series starring female figures will also be broadcast that day, including Greta: el futuro es hoy, Frida: viva la vida and Akashinga. In addition, between March 7 and 11, the series Genius: Aretha can be enjoyed again, with two episodes every night, at midnight. Both Frida: viva la vida and Genius: Aretha are also available on Star+.

The best of women’s sports

March will be a month full of content and events starring women, with a strong female sports program on Star+, which will include soccer from Italy’s Serie A, Mexico’s Liga Mx, WSL and England’s FA Cup; to the Six Nations rugby with the most outstanding powers of Europe; the WTA 250 tennis in Monterrey and Lyon plus the WTA1000 in Indian Wells and Miami; field hockey with Las Leonas in the ProLeague, and international cycling with Strade Bianche.

Likewise, the proposals of the ESPN study programs in Star + will be highlighted, first with the view of Elba Selva at F90 (March 7 or 8), pioneer in representing Argentina in a Women’s World Cup and then with a double ESPN W episode with the first transgender Argentine soccer player Mara Gómez (March 8) and with two generations represented by Mercedes ‘Mecha’ Paz and Luciana Moyano to talk about the evolution of women’s tennis (March 21).