Disney+: This Gossip Girl Celebrity Almost Played Hannah Montana!

Miley Cyrus almost got snatched the role of Hannah Montana broadcast on Disney+. Blame it on a Gossip Girl actress.

What if Hannah Montana hadn’t been played by Miley Cyrus on Disney+. As surprising as it may seem, it almost happened. Indeed, a video posted on TikTok of Lisa London, indicates that a Gossip Girl actress almost got the role.

Cold with Kim Kardashian?

Just let you know right away, Kim Kardashian has nothing to do with this story and fortunately. Since if that had been the case, it wouldn’t have helped their relationship. A relationship that has been faltering for several months.

Indeed, the one that we see again in Hannah Montana broadcast on Disney +, has been talked about. In particular theWhen Kim K formalized with Pete Davidson. But what is the relationship between Miley Cyrus and him? Quite simply an interpretation that speaks volumes.

A few months ago, the artist was with Pete. It was December 31, a few hours before the New Year. For this event, the singer therefore offered a piece to the viewers, but not just any.

She chose to sing It should have been me, by Yvonne Fair. A song that can also be translated as It should have been me. A kind of subliminal message to understand that the artist would have enjoyed dating Pete Davidson.

Especially since the star of the series who returns to Disney + changed a few passages of the song. “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice restaurant” interpreted Miley Cyrus.

A new version which however did not annoy Kim K, far from it. Indeed, the ex of Kanye West has liked the publication of the singer who referred to his hopes of a couple with Pete Davidson. Proof that the good atmosphere still reigns.

Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. pic.twitter.com/94yK3yopfr —Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2022

Miley Cyrus almost got her place in Hannah Montana (Disney+)

But if you clicked on this article, it’s still mostly to learn more about Hannah Montana. And the fact that Miley Cyrus almost never starred on the show because of…a Gossip Girl actress. Explanations.

The Gossip Girl casting director recently posted a video on TikTok. A video in which she made revelations about the cast of the series available on Disney +. “ I’m the original casting director of Hannah Montana, and I discovered Miley Cyrus » .

She explains first before adding: “I wanted everyone to know that Belinda…who’s adorable by the way…was never in the top 3 for the role of Hannah. Here are the last three actresses selected from more than 1200 girls »

And the names revealed are none other than Miley Cyrus, Daniella Monet and… Taylor Momsenas do know our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs. A funny revelation. Who could have changed the life of the one who passes in the series again available on Disney +.