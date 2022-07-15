Disney+: three new features not to be missed this summer

New programs continue to enrich the Disney+ offer all year round, even during the summer. Here is a selection of three new releases not to be missed on the streaming platform.

“Light & Magic”, a very special documentary series

Welcome to Industrial Light & Magic, a division of Lucasfilm that has revolutionized the world of special effects, animation, and digital production in recent decades. Through the testimonies of the pioneers of the world of special effects, this documentary series explores the way in which cinema has constantly evolved to the rhythm of technological advances. An absolutely gripping story to discover on July 27.

“My name is Groot”, the adorable mini-series

On August 10, the series of short films “My name is Groot” will be launched on Disney+. Divided into 5 episodes, it will follow the adventures of Baby Groot, the favorite little tree of Marvel fans, whose journey among the stars will be followed, with its moments of glory, but also the trouble it is capable of attracting itself. In the original version, Vin Diesel is back to lend his voice to the character.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyMore. pic.twitter.com/EODOFPLbt1 —Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022

“She-Hulk: Lawyer”, a green comedy of rage

The “She-Hulk: Lawyer” series will officially launch on August 17 on the streaming platform. It will follow the adventures of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer specializing in cases involving superheroes, who is able to transform into a superpowered Hulk depending on the circumstances. Fortunately, she can count on the support of Smart Hulk.

Available in 9 episodes, this series will see Tatiana Maslany embody the main character. She’ll star opposite Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth will return to play the character of Emil Blonsky/Abomination, while Benedict Wong will play Sorcerer Supreme Wong.