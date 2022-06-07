Disney+ unveils a first image and an official date

Marvel’s cutest superhero is getting his own animated series this summer.

His name is Groot, and he’s coming to Disney+ this summer. At the end of 2020, on the occasion of Investor Day, the giant with big ears presented the slew of new content intended to enrich its platform in the months to come. Among the many films and series supposed to justify the increase in the price of subscriptions on the platform, one original production in particular had caught our attention, with I Am Groota animated spin-off centered around the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy character.

So far, very little information has been leaked about this mysterious new project. Marvel, however, comes to break the suspense this week. On Twitter, the house of ideas confirmed that the series would be available from August 10 on Disney+. Still voiced by Vin Diesel in their original version (who shouldn’t have too much trouble learning his text), I Am Groot promise to “following the best moments of Baby Groot’s growth”as the adorable character prepares to “live thrilling adventures in the stars”.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyMore. pic.twitter.com/EODOFPLbt1 —Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022

Peter Quill in the cast?

About its new animated series, Disney + has managed to remain discreet. The platform has given us very few clues about the content of this new program, except that it should be a series of short films – perhaps independent of each other – about the past of the vegetable alien imagined by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1960. The only potential clue to the promotional image shared by Marvel, the presence of Peter Quill’s walkman, which may suggest the presence of Chris Pratt as the voice role of Star Lord.

Released this summer I Am Groot should ensure Disney + to keep its number of subscribers afloat, while the summer period often rhymes with disengagement on the part of the general public. In addition to signing the very first spin-off of the license of Guardians of the Galaxy, this animated series aimed at a young audience should pave the way for another seasonal event on Disney+: the episode Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Specialwhich will be broadcast around the holiday season, succeeding Hawkeye.

