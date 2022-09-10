Disney unveils new projects, including ‘Inside Out 2’

Disney and Pixar announced Friday that the movie “Inside Out 2” is currently in development and will be in theaters in summer 2024. Lto star of “Inside Out” Amy Poehler announced that she will return for Pixar’s sequel, which will focus on the emotions of teenage Riley.

Other announcements on the first day of the 2022 D23 convention for Disney fans included upcoming projects, “Peter and Wendy”, “MUFASA”, a live action “Snow White”, “Win or Lose”, “Wish”, “Strange World”. “Iwaju” and “ELIO”. There were also updates on the upcoming movies “Haunted Mansion”, “Disenchanted”, “Elemental” and “Hocus Pocus 2”.





“Peter and Wendy” is a live-action adaptation of “Peter Pan” focusing on how Peter Pan and Wendy met that will air on Disney+ in 2023. The Lion King prequel “MUFASA” was also featured and premieres in 2024.

Viewers were also able to see Disney’s live-action “Snow White” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot and set to hit theaters in 2024. The brand also got a first look at Pixar’s new original animated series, “Win or Lose,” which will be available on Disney+ in 2023 and centers around high school students on a softball team.





Walt Disney Animation Studios also shared a first look at “Wish,” its new November 2023 film with West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose voicing the lead character, Asha.

The panel also showcased “Strange World,” which hits theaters on November 23, 2022, which explores a family on a new adventure. The Afro-futuristic series from Disney Animation and Kugali, “Iwaju”, was presented and will be on Disney Plus in 2023.





Pixar and Disney’s new film “ELIO” about a boy who is transported to another galaxy stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio and America Ferrera as his mother Olga Solis. It will be in theaters in the spring of 2024. “Haunted Mansion,” added Jamie Lee Curtis to the cast of him alongside star cameos, including Winona Ryder, and will be in theaters March 10, 2023.

The panel also shared trailers for “Disenchanted,” which will debut on Disney+ on November 24, 2022, and “Hocus Pocus 2,” which will premiere on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.









Judith JK