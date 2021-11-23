Disney wants to make the metaverse even more magical

While The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has shown that its brand is as strong as the emotions of its storytelling that have enchanted our hearts for a lifetime, the company could not escape the harmful effect of COVID-19; furthermore, despite its pricing power that is the envy of most other companies, inflation continues to dent its numbers in the short term, causing increases in capital expenditures and pressure on margins. Fourth-quarter results showed show turnout at its parks increased, but earnings missed analysts’ expectations across the board, as well as a slowdown in streaming growth.

Earnings for the fourth quarter

According to Refinitiv, for the quarter ended October 2, Disney made adjusted earnings of $ 0.37 per share, less than the expected $ 0.51; revenues were $ 18.53 billion, also below the $ 18.79 billion forecast by Refinitiv.

During the quarter, all of the company’s theme parks were opened around the world; in addition, all of its cruise ships have left ports, with this business unit – which also includes hotels and merchandising – growing 26%, generating revenue of $ 5.45 billion.

The Direct-to-consumer segments generated revenues of $ 4.6 billion, up 38%; average monthly revenue per paid subscriber increased slightly for both ESPN + and Hulu; revenue from content and licenses was $ 2 billion, up 9%; however, the increased marketing and operating costs resulted in an operating loss of $ 65 million for the segment. Although theaters have reopened, the recovery is proceeding at a gradual pace, and while much of the film and television production has resumed, Disney’s studios are still suffering from the disruptions linked to the pandemic.

Compliance with state regulations and increased safety measures for workers and tourists cost Disney $ 1 billion in fiscal year 2021.

Disney + got 2.1 million new subscribers, reaching a total of 118.1 million, in line with the company’s guidance. Disney + average monthly revenue per subscriber was $ 4.12, down 9% year-on-year; The company attributed the decline to a higher mix of Disney + Hotstar subscribers than in the same quarter a year earlier, but over the past few quarters, revenue per subscriber has declined due to lower Disney + and Hotstar package prices in Indonesia and beyond. India, which lowered the overall average.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu combined a combined 179 million subscriptions.

A narrative without borders

CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that Disney will cast a spell on the metaverse. It’s been a popular destination lately, ever since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg – now known as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) – redefined the company around a new three-dimensional environment in which users’ digital avatars can work, socialize and even pursue their hobbies; even game makers Roblox Corp (NASDAQ: RBLX) and Epic Games, as well as the software giant Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), are working on their own version of the metaverse.

Disney’s metaverse

Aside from uttering a buzzword that has thrilled everyone these days, the legendary entertainment company hasn’t given any details; however, the expansion of their horizons is consistent with Disney’s long history of technological innovation that began nearly a century ago, with the creation of the first cartoon with synchronized sound.

Chapek envisions the metaverse as an extension of the Disney + video streaming service, through the “three-dimensional canvas” that will host new dimensions of the narrative.

Tilak Mandadi, former executive chief of the Digital and Technology section of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, last year spoke about the metaverse version of a theme park, in which wearable devices and smartphones allow the convergence of the physical and virtual world.

Not all of Disney’s digital adventures ended with an “And they lived happily ever after”

Club Penguin, Disney’s online social network for children, closed in 2007 after 11 years; moreover, in 2010 Disney entered social gaming through the acquisition of Playdom for 563.2 million dollars, but the bet ended with a devaluation; in 2014 the company tried to capitalize on the runaway popularity of YouTube videos – a short video platform owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) – through the $ 500 million acquisition of Maker Studios in 2014, but the deal was absorbed into other parts of the company.

Highlights

The bottom line is that Disney’s magical pricing power isn’t enough to beat inflation right now; the company’s latest profits have not helped, with a slowdown in new streaming subscribers, while costs for content and its parks have risen due to the pressures created by the pandemic, which have massacred its business.

On a positive note, the Parks, Experiences and Products segment produced positive operating income last quarter for the first time since the start of the pandemic and has even improved those results in the most recent period.

Forecasts

While per capita spending is expected to remain well above pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2022, this will be offset by high costs from inflation and other factors.

However, in the fourth quarter of 2022 the company will increase content for Disney +: it will be the first time that Disney + will release all of its original content in a single quarter. Chapek reiterated its 2024 target of reaching 230-260 million subscribers to the video streaming service, showing that the company is focused on the big picture rather than a quarterly perspective.

National parks await the return of international visitors, but executives estimate that this traffic won’t have a major impact for the company until the second half of fiscal 2022.

The fourth quarter will be the first time in Disney + history for the company; the unlimited potential of the metaverse sees the Walt Disney Company’s executives more enthusiastic than ever for the next century; after all, in the last century the entertainment conglomerate made history thanks to its ability to generate dreams, and this magical ability helped it to weather the COVID storm, so there is no reason to doubt that its version of the metaverse will also be the happiest digital place on Earth.

