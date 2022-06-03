Disney: what would princesses look like in real life? – Cinema news

On his Instagram account, the toyboyfan artist had fun imagining what the princesses and heroines of Disney animated films might look like if they were played by real actresses.

In recent years, many of the princesses or heroines of Disney animated feature films have been given a new incarnation on the big screen, interpreted in the cinema by real actresses, in live action.

While we have recently been able to see Cinderella take on the features of Lily James, Jasmine being played by Naomi Scott or even Belle being played by Emma Watson, the latest arrivals in the big Disney family have not yet had the right to their live makeover. -stock.

While waiting for – perhaps – other live-action adaptation projects to be launched by the famous studios, the web artist toyboyfan has beaten the Disney teams on his Instagram pageimagining what the heroines in question might look like in real life.

He has thus worked on the traditional princesses of the Disney classics, but also on the protagonists of more recent productions, such as Moana, Encanto, Rapunzel or The Snow Queen.

By exploring her Instagram page, we can thus discover live-action versions of Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto), Anna and Elsa (The Snow Queen), Raya, Tiana (The Princess and the Frog) or of Megara (Hercules).

Which do you find most convincing?

