Disney: who was the first villain in a princess movie?

As it happens in real life, the fairy tales presented to us Disney they also have evil characters who seek to ruin the plans and wishes of the protagonists. Their purpose is to take away their happiness, although they never finish achieving it.

Throughout all these years, the House of the Mouse He presented us with villains of both genders who became the worst nightmare of the protagonists of the story and also of the spectators. However, the most stormy scenes were attributed to female characters.

Among the most iconic baddies are the Evil Queen of Snow WhiteCinderella’s Stepmother, Ursula from The little MermaidCruella DeVil’s 101 Dalmatians, among other. But, just as there are female characters who are owners of great evil, there are also male characters who became villains. Today we will reveal to you who was the first of them.

We tell you who was the first male Disney villain / Source: Canal Freak

Find out who was the first villain that Disney had

If we talk about the Disney cinematic universe and focus on the first villainWithout a doubt, this position belongs to the Evil queen of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This is because it was the first animated princess movie made by the studio, and therefore the character became the first evil one who sought to ruin the happiness of the protagonist.

Behind her was Lucille LaVerne, a voice actress who not only played the villain in the role of queen but also in her costume as an old woman. To do this, she took off her false teeth and raised her voice an octave. an unforgettable job

Related news

Just as we had the Evil Queen as the studio’s first villain, we also met the first villain in 1991. At that time the animated film was released Beauty and the Beast. In this way, the first male character to be characterized as evil in person was Gaston.

Until now, the men had been portrayed as assistants or henchmen of the villains. However, in this animated film the studio felt that there should be a man who assumed the central role of the “dark side of the force”. That’s how we got Gastonwho is characterized by giving orders and manipulating the villagers to oppose the Beast.

In the animated story, this character is presented as a rather arrogant hunter who is determined to marry Bella. This great obsession ends up turning him into a treacherous and ruthless villain, especially when he discovers that the protagonist has fallen in love with another person.

The Disney’s first male villain was created by Andres Deja, who was also behind the creation of other iconic bad guys like Jafar from Aladdin and scar from The Lion King. On his blog, he revealed that Gastón was initially an extremely caricatured character. However, from the study they asked him to make it much less reckless. This idea caused him much annoyance; therefore, he asked the team for help in finding a happy medium between being handsome and also evil.

Behind the voice of this character from Beauty and the Beast it’s found Richard White. In 2017, the story got a live-action adaptation starring Emma Watson. The iconic villain fell into the hands of Luke Evans, who surprised with his interpretation. What do you think about this famous Disney villain?