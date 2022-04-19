Disney +: why you should watch “The Dropout”, the series on the Elizabeth Holmes affair

Available from April 20 on Disney+, “The Dropout” tells how Elizabeth Holmes built her company on a lie.

This is an underlying trend that seems to be taking shape on SVOD platforms since the start of the year: after The Tinder ScammerNetflix documentary about a scammer who extracted tens of thousands of euros from unfortunate young women from a fraudulent Tinder account, and Inventing Anna, a series by Shonda Rhimes based on the true story of Anna Delvey, a young Russian woman who managed to dupe the jet-set and the upper echelons of New York finance by posing as a wealthy German heiress. Here is a new story of imposture, on a very large scale, which is arriving on Disney + this April 20. Broadcast across the Atlantic on Hulu since March 3, The Dropout traces the spectacular rise and resounding fall of Elizabeth Holmes, a young entrepreneurial prodigy who, at just 19 years old, founded Theranos, a visionary Silicon Valley company destined to revolutionize the American pharmaceutical industry. Except that the financial empire that will become Theranos, colossus with feet of clay valued at no less than 9 billion dollars, was built on a fraudulent patent, and a supposedly revolutionary technology, in fact perfectly fallacious. An unprecedented fraud, with deleterious repercussions.

think different

It is the story of a teenager inhabited by an intuition: that of being able to change the world. Advantaged by a favorable lineage (the young woman comes from a family of wealthy industrialists), and maintained by the inspiring precepts of a putative father (posters of Steve Jobs dot her room), intuition turns into an obsession, and the fixed idea to obsession. So at 19, Elizabeth Holmes, a distinguished student at the prestigious Stanford University, dropped out. drop out) the studies to found his company, Theranos, built on an epiphany: what if from a simple drop of blood (in English: a drop) we could perform, in an automated and inexpensive way, more than 1,000 medical analyzes ? Then we would revolutionize the American pharmaceutical industry, which is more in a country devoid of health insurance, where the cost of care is prohibitive.

Still, science would have to follow. Spoiler: it will never be. But by stealing the results of the supposedly revolutionary blood test prototype, which will lead to a fraudulent patent, Elizabeth manages to make Theranos the new jewel of Silicon Valley, a visionary company with a bright future, preceded by a storytelling at thrill any journalist in search of headlines: a woman, young moreover, is about to revolutionize the American medical industry, by promoting a method of analysis accessible to all. So everything gets carried away: Walgreens, a giant pharmacy chain in the United States, joins forces with Theranos to set up wellness centers, a sort of Apple Store dedicated to well-being and medical analyses, while Elizabeth Holmes is canonized by the American media machine, which makes it its “new steve jobs”.

Inevitably, the house of cards ends up collapsing, and despite methods worthy of the Kremlin to try to camouflage the fraud, the truth comes to light following the combined efforts of scalded whistleblowers (former employees es, vengeful competitor) and a stubborn journalist. Theranos was a big sham, the blood test results were falsified.

Impostor Symptoms

Of this still hot affair, which contains all the ingredients of a rise and fall in the rules of the art, Elizabeth Meriwether (showrunner of the sitcom New Girl, among others) draws a fascinating, slow-infused series. First is the portrait of Elizabeth – superbly played by Amanda Seyfried, who lends the character her invariably amazed blue eyes, as subjects to visions that escape us – eldest of a prosperous family, doped with mantras infused with a religion that does not say its name, that of personal development and entrepreneurial fever as realizers of his inner self. This fever that turns to madness, pushing Elizabeth to pursue, despite her inoperative technology and the dangers of a generalized imposture, her quasi-mystical mission to the point of unreason, like a self-fulfilling prophecy. It is less the object of her (fraudulent) invention than the very idea of ​​inventing which animates Elizabeth, zealous disciple of Steve Jobs, crushed manitou of a american dream renewed.

It is then the portrait of Silicon Valley and its neo-white collars in flowered shirts and flip-flop socks, who under the glacis of an unfailing coolness, and of values ​​that are displayed in giant characters in the corridors of high-tech buildings, is nonetheless a human crushing machine.

Finally, it is the chronicle of a storytelling, of a company that managed to fool forensic experts and high spheres of finance by telling a story that we would have liked to believe, carried by a young woman that we thought we loved. . Because by displaying a specious feminism, Elizabeth Holmes has above all harmed other women entrepreneurs, unfairly splashed by the fallout from the scandal, proving that in business feminism is less a fight than a question of image.

By unfolding his story over eight episodes, from 2002 to 2017, The Dropout meticulously unravels the rise and fall of Elizabeth, and captures the scrolling of the years according to the hits that rocked the 2000s (we hear Justin Timberlake, LCD Soundsystem or Amy Winehouse among others) and, nice trick, through the successive Apple products that invaded the market, which have become the time markers of our recent history.