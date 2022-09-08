Disney+ will have its first short film in augmented reality

In case you didn’t know, today is Disney+ day and, as part of the benefits, the company offers subscribers an augmented reality experience along with the short film “Remembering”, starring and produced by “Captain Marvel” Brie Larson and which is directed and written by filmmaker Elijah.

The eight-minute film features an augmented reality companion app that allows users to scan their TV with an iOS device to view an extension of the film on the small screen.

This short film aims to spark a discussion about why it is essential to remember your younger self and all the creativity you once had. In doing so, the content available on Disney+ explores concepts like the origin of ideas and why adults can sometimes be reluctant to use their imaginations.

In previous years, Disney has created a number of augmented reality experiences, but this time is the first to connect directly to content on the Disney+ platform.

Similarly, this experiment will serve to see if augmented reality can be used to improve movie narration, even when viewers are watching Disney + in their theaters.

How to participate in the Disney+ AR experience?

Now, to participate in the experience, Disney + users must scan a QR code on their television screen that will allow them to download the “Remembering” application.

The “Remembering” AR component itself is designed to bring the world of imagination to life for viewers by having them interact with the film using their smartphones.

