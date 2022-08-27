Disney will premiere various unmissable content within the framework of Disney + Day 2022

Among the premieres that Disney is preparing for Disney + Day 2022 are Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi and Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney+ has surprises in store for subscribers with new content premiering on September 8 on Disney+ Day, as well as in-park celebrations, experiences and Disney products. New titles include Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “The Making of Thor Love and Thunder”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi”, “Wedding Heart Attack”, “Mike”, ” Pistol”, “Tierra Incógnita” and “Welcome to the club”, a new short about The Simpsons.

Premieres for Disney+ Day 2022

Disney+ Day programming will feature news from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star, The Simpsons and more.

New content coming to Disney+ includes:

Thor: Love and Thunder

In Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios, The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson) Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the mystery of the revenge of the butcher of gods and stop it before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins the list of 15 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available now on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced format. With IMAX Enhancedsubscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, providing up to 26% more picture for an immersive viewing experience.

This is how ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ was made

Enjoy the company of stars like Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson that will tell you the secrets behind the creation of «Thor: Love and Thunder». Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with previously unseen footage from the set and beyond, the documentary unravels the secrets of the Thunder King’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi

With images never seen before, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi shows the shooting of Lucasfilm’s original series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

This revealing documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga. .

Welcome to the Club (a new Simpsons short)

lisa Simpson She is determined to become a princess and will be surprised when she realizes that being bad can be more fun.

Tierra Incógnita (Original Series produced in Latin America)

unknown land tells the story of Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a terrifying world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago.

Eric was raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz) and now decides to run away from home and return to his childhood village, Cape Qwert to find answers, as that is where his parents were last seen: the park horror theme Terra Incognito. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unknown world.

Gun

Pistol is a six-episode miniseries about the rock & roll music revolution sparked by by the band Sex Pistols, led by Steve Jones, founder and guitarist. Jones’ wild, emotional and sometimes harrowing journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic narrative of the most epic, chaotic and grimy years in music history.

The mini-series offers a compelling new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from West London’s boarding houses to SEX, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s famous Kings Road shop, to the international controversy that sparked the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, one of the most influential albums of all time.

Previously announced titles premiering on Disney+ Day include:

Pinocchio

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action version of the heartwarming story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, guiding Pinocchio as well as representing his “conscience”; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” Juan; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco stars as Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka” (new episodes every Thursday)

In “She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk” from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman cases, must reconcile the complicated life of a single woman in her thirties with the fact of becoming a mass of 2 meters of green color with superhuman strength.

The nine-episode series stars a host of Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as the main writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.

Cars: On the road

The series tells the story of Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. Along the way, each stop is an adventure in itself, with tantalizing roadside enticements and interesting new characters.

Cars: On the road is a Marc Sondheimer production. The episodes of the series are directed by Steve Purcell (Episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Episodes 5, 6, 9), and Brian Fee (Episodes 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco has created the music for all nine episodes.

growing-up

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, Growing Up is a groundbreaking hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling stories. about transitioning to adulthood. The series uses a narrative, experimental and documentary cinematographic style to tell the story of young people between 18 and 22 years old who recount their lives. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, providing the public with narratives endowed with a strong emotional component.

All of them offer an attractive vision of adolescence and the different social, family and internal obstacles that young people face in their search for self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features a young man, or “hero,” and how he deals with the reality of growing up.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

the explorer of National Geographic Bertie Gregory29, is the face of a new generation of aspiring adventurers and natural history filmmakers venturing into the most spectacular and secret corners of our wild world.

The original series of Disney+ Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregoryfrom National Geographic, uses state-of-the-art film technology and breaks the mold of traditional nature programming by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals that draw the viewer into every moment of the action.

For weeks, the charismatic BAFTA-winning cinematographer immerses himself in the lives of animals to capture untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season sees Bertie brave the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the largest concentration of whales ever filmed and come face to face with lions hunting buffalo in Zambia.

heart attack weddings

Stefan, a hopeless romantic, meets the charismatic Katie and, despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy real estate tycoon, they begin an affair. Soon, they are forced to flee from the law, with Katie as prime suspect of a shocking crime. Can they fend off the police, organized criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

Mike

The 8-episode series explores the Mike’s dizzying and controversial boxing career and personal life, who went from being a globally beloved athlete to an outcast and vice versa. Mike. Through the lens of Mike Tyson, the series examines the problems of social class and race in the United States. It also tackles topics like fame and media power, misogyny, the wealth gap, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our role in Mike’s story.