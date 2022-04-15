Disney will seek the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for Loki

One of the most important steps for Marvel adaptations is that the grand prizes take their titles into account. Kevin Feige has already spoken on several occasions about his position on the fact that these films are ignored at the Oscars, but at least Disney exclusive series have had more opportunity in this area. To the surprise of many, WandaVision – 95% managed to enter very strong categories last awards season and the brand has seen a great opportunity for productions like Loki – 96%, Moon Knight- 87% and Hawkeye – 87%.

Keep reading: Loki becomes the most watched UCM series on Disney +

Disney’s exclusive series have done very well with fans. The idea is to propose short stories that can be developed throughout some chapters, but that do not necessarily seek to obtain a second season. Basically, the first wave of titles helped dig into characters that hadn’t been starred in the movies, and still had a lot of material to show. WandaVision, for example, served to establish a new stage for Wanda, which we will see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Similarly, what we saw in the season finale of Loki will wreak a lot of havoc on MCU movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The new wave of exclusive series is already introducing somewhat more complex heroes. Moon Knight It promised to be a more mature and complicated story for Marvel, and so far it has met the challenge. Oscar Isaac is already one of the public’s favorites and many hope that his ability to present several personalities in a few seconds and cause empathy for all will be recognized. The company has an important commitment to obtain these awards because it serves their reputation and so that they stop seeing their projects as simple superhero stories.

Of course, there are many details to consider in order to access these prizes. Behind each nomination there is a strategy to find the most promising path. You have to take into account the other possible nominees, the time of year in which the series premiered and, of course, the popularity of the protagonists and the opinion that the experts and the jury may have. Sending this or that series for consideration is a more complicated job than some people think.

You may also like: Moon Knight surpasses Wandavision and Hawkeye in its premiere

Variety has just confirmed how Disney/Marvel will work to try to get big prizes for their series. Based on this information, the company will send Loki for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys. This is not so surprising, because since the last chapter it was confirmed that there would be a second season, so competing in the category of Best Miniseries or Limited Series is not possible. However, it is a challenge and a vote of confidence, as it is the strongest category. The decision not to include it in Best Comedy Series is also a way to avoid competing with very important shows like Barry – 100%, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel- 80% and Atlanta – 95%, which will make this space a very close one for this year.

On the other hand, and following the regulations of the Emmys, hawk eye Y Moon Knight they will look for a place in the category of Best Miniseries or Limited Series. The creators of Moon Knight They had already said that it is unlikely to see more than one season of this character, especially since they hope to send him directly to the MCU movies. On the other hand, the news about the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld will surely disappoint fans, as this plan would confirm that no more episodes will arrive.

The second season of Loki will arrive at some point in 2023, while the future of Moon Knight it’s a bit more complicated. Although the creators want to see him in action on the big screen, oscar isaac You are not required to do so as your contract is limited to the series. In the case of hawk eye This story worked well to close an important cycle for the protagonist, but also to pass his name to an element of a new generation that is gaining more and more strength in the MCU projects and that will surely form the main team of the new phases.

don’t leave without reading: Loki: second season would start recording until 2023