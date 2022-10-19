Disney working on Jungle Cruise sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Every major premiere that was released between 2020 and 2021 surely did not have the expected impact in theaters due to the reluctance of the public to go indoors, having at home the option of a streaming platform to which to play and that’s it. In this context, it was launched “Jungle Cruise” which became one of the greatest hits of Disney Plusalthough it was a flop on the big screen.

starring Dwayne Johnson Y Emily Blunt, the plot of the film followed an intrepid British researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who enlists the services of the witty captain Frank Wolff to take a trip through the Amazon jungle aboard La Quila, Wolff’s battered boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unique healing properties that has the power to change the future of medicine. In this epic quest, the unlikely duo confronts supernatural forces and countless dangers that lie in wait for them in the beautiful but deceptive jungle.

The film was based on the eponymous attraction eponymous attraction of disneyland which has received thousands of visitors since 1955. The attraction was later replicated at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.

In the game, the captains of a ship called Jungle Cruise They lead an expedition carrying passengers along four rivers: the Nile from Africa, the Amazon from South America, the Irrawaddy from Southeast Asia, and the Ganges from India.

The chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt was so positive for Disney that it is planning to make more movies with these characters as protagonists.

“‘Jungle Cruise 2’obviously it’s something we really want. Dwayne Johnson Y Emily Blunt They have created such an incredible bond. Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first film, and now I know that they know these characters so intimately. I know they have great ideas about where they can take that universe and that world,” said the producer. Beau Flynn to Collider.

Related news

For its part, hiram garcia, another of the executives behind the film, added: “Our first film took place mainly between London and the Amazon, but for this next adventure we have much bigger plans. That, along with the joy of seeing Frank and Lilly’s relationship continue to evolve, are just some of the many things we’ve been doing. We have an idea of ​​what we want to do and the adventure we want to take these guys on. It is a high priority for us and for Disney. We can’t wait to take fans on another journey with this group.”

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.