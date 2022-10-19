Entertainment

Disney working on Jungle Cruise sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Every major premiere that was released between 2020 and 2021 surely did not have the expected impact in theaters due to the reluctance of the public to go indoors, having at home the option of a streaming platform to which to play and that’s it. In this context, it was launched “Jungle Cruise” which became one of the greatest hits of Disney Plusalthough it was a flop on the big screen.

starring Dwayne Johnson Y Emily Blunt, the plot of the film followed an intrepid British researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who enlists the services of the witty captain Frank Wolff to take a trip through the Amazon jungle aboard La Quila, Wolff’s battered boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unique healing properties that has the power to change the future of medicine. In this epic quest, the unlikely duo confronts supernatural forces and countless dangers that lie in wait for them in the beautiful but deceptive jungle.

