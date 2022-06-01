Disney World asks tiktoker to change due to dress code

It is well known that both employees and visitors to theme parks must follow a series of strict rules.

The user indicates that she was provided with a shirt so that she could carry out the change of clothing.

Both employees and visitors must always maintain a cordial and familiar atmosphere within the facilities without exposing themselves to risks.

Without a doubt, Disney has had an important impact on the childhood of millions of people around the world, whether with its classic stories, historical characters or television series, which is why it has established itself as one of the leading entertainment companies for childhood and in general all public; nevertheless, It is well known that within its theme parks the firm has various rules that must be followed, As pointed out by a user who commented in a short video how it was that Disney World asked her to change her clothes, for dress code reasons.

Weird Rules Inside Disney Theme Parks

It is not a secret that various moments have gone viral within the parks, in which employees enforce various regulations, this is because in addition to the magic of the Disney universe, the park has a series of regulations that affect both employees as visitors, that is why visitors they are prohibited from carrying phrases or images that incite any type of violence, Likewise, they cannot be photographed while making signs that could be taken as offensive or inappropriate.

In the same way, it has been revealed that employees can never lose the role they play, in addition to maintaining neatness at all times, both in their behavior and in their clothing and personal hygiene; Likewise, they cannot carry any type of logo or brand, nor can they speak on social networks about any aspect that involves their work within the park.

Disney World asks tiktoker to change

In order to be part of the Disney magic within one of its theme parks, it is not only enough to be able to acquire a valid ticket or make a correct reservation through the Disney Park Pass system, but also to follow various rules, some complicated and others strange, since the firm has been characterized by following these rules to the letter, as indicated by a user who tells in a short video that she has been asked to change her clothes and who was given a free shirt, to carry out the change of clothes.

@nicole.delosreyes its real….welp😂 #disneyworld #dresscode #welp #fashion #disney ♬ original sound – Nicole DeLosReyes

Within the digital conversation that was formed as a result of the publication of the short video, the community pointed out various reasons why the content creator was asked to change her clothing, since although at first glance it does not seem that it was offensive or unusual or overly revealing clothing, but a user pointed out that being a shirt with straps or a bow, these could burst or get stuck inside some game mechanism, The TikTok user clarified in comments that it was never her intention to break any regulations or receive merchandise or a free Disney t-shirt.

