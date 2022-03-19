Disney would have censored LGBTQ content from the movie Nimona

Disney is under scrutiny after it was revealed that the company has financially supported Republican politicians who launched and supported the new bill known as “Don’t Say Gay” while facing the public against said movement and alleging that its content is open and inclusive. Creative elements from Pixar and Marvel raised their voices in protest and the company’s secrets were exposed, showing that they are still quite closed on these issues despite constantly promoting their supposed inclusion in projects like United – 84% or Beauty and the Beast – 71%.

At this point it is almost a joke when Disney proclaims that in some new release we will see the company’s first gay character. This phrase has already been said several times and the result is always very poor. It is true that a story does not need to revolve around the sexual preference of a character, but the company’s supposed inclusion is reduced to a superficial and distant look with figures that are not related at all, or almost nothing, with the protagonists. One of the genuinely relevant moments happened with Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in Eternals – 58%, where the hero is quite important in the plot, as well as the love she has for her husband and son and that motivates him to seek salvation for humanity.

Chloé Zhao’s film eventually suffered many attacks and censorship attempts for showing a same-sex kiss, but Kevin Feige was adamant and refused to make unnecessary cuts. But this does not happen in the animated and more traditional part of Disney. Luke- 89% and Frozen: A Frozen Adventure – 89% have made a good part of the public wonder why they do not make certain characters part of the LGBTQ community and many read and analyze these stories from that perspective. In the end, Disney talks whistle and it seems that their employees are tired of this.

With all the controversy surrounding the blissful law that seeks to remove LGBTQ education from schools, the public asked that Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, will speak about the problem. But when he did, the hypocrisy of the top executives was noticeable. In principle, Chapek asked that instead of paying attention to the money that had been donated to those politicians, people should see what they were trying to do with their products, because they were very inclusive there. It did not take long for the creators of Pixar to say that on several occasions they have refused to put diverse content and have even censored important moments in films that were released. On top of everything, the employees who belong to this community just don’t feel supported to tell stories like this.

Things keep getting analyzed and new information keeps coming. Now it has been revealed that Disney censored a movie that eventually canceled completely, despite being one of the most anticipated releases in the world of animation. When Disney acquired Fox it also acquired the animated division called Blue Sky Studios, responsible for creating the Ice Age saga – 77%, and although at first it seemed that this would be a benefit for the company’s projects, the dream ended when the study was definitively closed. Now, an anonymous executive from this company spoke with Insider (via IndieWire) and revealed that Disney was very closed when reviewing the tape Nimonawhich had high LGBTQ content.

According to what was said, the character of Lord Ballister Blackheart, to whom Riz Ahmed lent a voice, would share a kiss with the hero named Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, whose casting was never made official. In meetings with Disney, the company kept pushing for that kiss not to be shown at all:

[Blue Sky] he felt enough pressure at this meeting to leave the kiss out of future showings with Disney, although they hoped to include it in the film.

The point is that this kiss was not the only thing that the tape proposed. Nimonawho would be played by Chloë Grace Moretz, is a shapeshifter and would become a very important non-binary figure in the history of animation.

Despite the fact that the film was 75% complete, Disney decided to cancel it entirely when it closed Blue Sky Studios and left out new projects that company was working on. Now one can only wonder if Nimona was canceled because Disney couldn’t find a way to avoid the LGBTQ themes that were so necessary and natural to its story. The film, an adaptation of a famous graphic novel, was one of the most anticipated releases and had a fixed release date in 2021. It is possible that this type of information will continue to arrive and will put pressure on the company to make real changes in its productions.

