Disney would have confirmed the identity of the character of Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion

Over the past weekend, Marvel Studios took advantage of their panel at the D23 Expo to release the first look at secret invasionhis new series inspired by the homonymous arc of Marvel Comics.

As you will remember, that teaser tested the role that Nick Fury will play in this conflict with the Skrulls. However, little was established regarding the characters of Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman.

However, although Marvel Studios will probably try to continue to maintain the mystery regarding these new additions to the MCU, a Disney publication would confirm the identity of the character of the actress of The Crown.

In a Disney article with photos of the material that was presented at D23, Coleman’s image in the trailer for secret invasion includes a description that says the actress would be playing a woman named Agent Sonya Falsworth.

And if that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because Falsworth is the last name of James Montgomery Falsworth, the character that JJ Feild played in Captain America: The First Avenger and was a member of the Howling Commandos.

It had previously been rumored that Colman would be playing a possible relative of Falsworth, who is known in the Marvel comics as Union Jack, so it will be interesting to find out if this connection will come off as a nod (as was director Morita in the Marvel movies). Spider-Man) or something else will be done with that name’s heroic alter ego in the comics.

secret invasion will premiere in 2023.