Disneyland offers discount for Baja California residents | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- Residents of Baja California will have access to the great summer offer that Disneyland Resort has for a limited time.

If your zip code is between 21,000 and 22,999, you can purchase tickets starting June 7, 2022.

For as little as $83 per person per day, with this special ticket offer, these 3-day, 1-park per day tickets start at $249 for Monday-Thursday admission, or as low as $299, or $100 per day, for any day, including weekends for eligible guests.

Promotion for the two parks

The ticket Park Hopperfor him Disneyland and Disney California Adventure3 days and 1 park per day can be purchased for an additional $60.

Limited-time tickets are available for purchase beginning today, May 31, 2022, and California residents with zip codes 90K-96K199 can redeem their tickets on three eligible days between June 13 and on September 15, 2022, subject to the availability of park reservations.

Proof of eligible residency, such as a valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

ticket limit

Each day of use constitutes a full day of use, up to five tickets may be purchased per person and will be valid for one person per ticket.

To see calendar availability visit: https://disneyland.disney.go.com/