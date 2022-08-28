Disneyland offers employment to Colombians – USA – International

disneyland it is a dream destination for many people in the world and can also be an ideal job for those who intend to travel, learn a new language and learn about other cultures.

The company recently announced the opening of several job vacancies to which you can apply. different people in various parts of the world, including Colombia.

The search for personnel is focused on strengthening the fleet of workers for the season between on September 9, 2022 and June 3, 2023 and this call is focused on serving the visitors who will arrive at the park in Florida.

Labor conditions

Regarding salaries, these tend to vary depending on the position for which you are selected, but there is a minimum rate of 15 dollars per hour, which corresponds to approximately 65,900 pesos.

Even salaries at Disneyland can reach up to 3,000 dollars 13,181,790 pesos per month.

The schedules that are handled require that workers must be willing to work between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. m and 11:00 pm as shifts are assigned.

How to apply to vacancies for Disneyland?

The process to apply to vacancies it is relatively simple. First it is necessary jobs.disneycareers.com and select the alternative or the profile that most appeals to you.

Once you choose what the offer is, select the checkbox ‘apply now’ and enter all the data requested by the platform

From this point, all that remains is to wait for them to contact you for an interview, which is done in a virtual

These are the profiles Disneyland is looking for:

– Concierge

– Inspector of attractions

– Housekeeping

– Mechanical quality control inspector

– Monorail host

– Horse walker

– Train Mechanic

– Refrigeration mechanic

– Wardrobe assistant

